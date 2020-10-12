PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have proven to be the fiercest competitors when it comes to battle royale games on the mobile platform. Both games have managed to garner an extremely loyal community of fans and, incidentally, Free Fire had the most to gain after the ban on PUBG Mobile in India.

With that being said, it is quite difficult to settle the debate about which game is better. Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire present a unique spin on the battle royale theme, and it is a matter of preference rather than quality that will help you decide which of the two is better-suited for you.

Without further ado, let’s look into the five major differences between the two legendary battle royale games, so you can decide whether PUBG Mobile or Free Fire is your game of choice.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: 5 differences between the battle royale games

1) Battle Royale

Image credits: Technology Blogger

While both games have the same game mode, which is the battle royale, the actual gameplay for PUBG Mobile and Free Fire differs in a number of ways.

In PUBG Mobile, there are 100 players that parachute down to a massive battle arena, with the objective of surviving until only one person/team remains. On the other hand, Free Fire begins a match with only 50 players. Thus, Free Fire matches are fast-paced and last only about 10 minutes each.

2) Graphics

Image credits: Dibbs Gaming

Advertisement

This is the one department in which PUBG Mobile emerges as the clear winner. PUBG Mobile’s graphics were designed by the Unreal Engine, a sophisticated program that is often used to design PC games of high quality.

That’s why the simpler graphics of Free Fire can seem a bit unrealistic or cartoonish when compared to the stunning graphics of PUBG Mobile. This, however, does not mean that Free Fire does not have some impressive graphics of its own.

3) Performance

Image credits: Techno Spot

Since PUBG Mobile uses sophisticated graphics and takes up much more memory on a mobile device, it can only be played on sophisticated devices, with decent specifications. Playing PUBG Mobile on medium to low-end devices can result in a lot of lag and dips in FPS.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Free Fire was made keeping in mind a wider set of audiences, and the game can easily give a great performance on medium to low-end devices as well.

4) Weapons

Image credits: Digit

Weapons are an integral part of both the games but PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have a different approach to handling them.

While Free Fire players have often complained about the fact that no weapon in the game gives a distinct performance and that most weapons feel the same, PUBG Mobile has no such complaints. In fact, every weapon in the PUBG Mobile arsenal has a unique feel, thereby making a noticeable change to the combat style of the player.

5) Characters

Image credits: Mobile Mode Gaming

Advertisement

One last major difference you’ll notice between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire is the lack of interesting characters in the former.

Free Fire is known for its set of great characters, each equipped with a distinct skill that can be leveled up and used during combat in the game.

However, PUBG Mobile only allows players to change their outfits or their hairstyles. The base character remains the same, with no special skills or powers attached to them.