PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: 5 major differences

Since the Indian government's ban on PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, fans of the battle royale games have been desperately looking for alternatives to play. Of course, Free Fire, with millions of downloads and immense popularity, is one of the strongest options for jilted PUBG Mobile players.

If you’re considering switching from PUBG Mobile to Free Fire, there are a few glaring differences that you will encounter. In this article, we take a look at 5 major differences that you will notice if you try your hand at Free Fire.

5 major differences between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

1) Battle Royale Mode

PUBG Mobile (above) vs Free Fire (below)

While both games are popular for their battle royale mode, the actual BR gameplay in PUBG Mobile and Free Fire differ from one another in a number of ways.

While PUBG Mobile popularised the battle royale mode with 100 players who fight until one gets the chicken dinner, Free Fire revamped the battle royale to only include short and fast-paced matches. Instead of 100 players, Free Fire matches begin with only 50 players so that a match can end in around 10 minutes.

2) Graphics

Comparison of graphics (Image credits: Anonymous Wolf, Youtube)

If you’re someone who is just switching from PUBG Mobile to Free Fire, you will notice a considerable dip in graphics. While PUBG Mobile’s highly sophisticated graphics are designed by the Unreal Engine, which gives them a pretty realistic feel, Free Fire’s cartoonish graphics are far from the quality you’re used to.

However, this does not mean that Free Fire does not have decent graphics. It simply means that PUBG Mobile stands superior due to the resources used by the game.

3) Performance

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire (Image credits: Technology World)

There is a huge difference between the performance of the two games as well. Since PUBG Mobile uses higher-quality graphics, it requires a steady internet connection as well as a mobile device with a powerful RAM in order to run smoothly and without lags.

On the other hand, Free Fire was designed for mobile players who don’t have a high-end device. The game can, therefore, run smoothly on any low-end device, making it a good fit for you if you do not have a high-end mobile phone.

4) Characters

Various characters in Free Fire (Image credits: Wallpaper Access)

Another major difference you will notice between the two games is that Free Fire has various characters in the battle royale mode. Each Free Fire character can be unlocked by progressing in the game or can be bought by diamonds. Additionally, every Free Fire character has its own unique skill. The choice of character is, therefore, not just for aesthetic purposes but also to help you master a specific fighting skill that is more suited to your gaming style.

On the other hand, while you can customise what your PUBG Mobile character looks like, there’s no actual difference in characters.

5) Weapons

Weapons in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Gamepur)

PUBG Mobile is well-known for its vast array of weapons. It has more than 40 weapons including assault rifles, sniper rifles, pistols, shotguns and submachine guns. Each weapon in PUBG Mobile has its own unique advantage and, therefore, affected the way you’d be killing in the game.

On the other hand, the comparatively smaller arsenal of weapons in Free Fire, while decent enough, lacks a distinct difference between the weapons, and players end up feeling like there’s no noticeable change in the shooting experience.