PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: 5 major similarities between the games

The recent PUBG Mobile ban in India has created a lot of noise and broken the hearts of thousands. However, battle royale fans can heave a sigh of relief, as one of the famous such games, Free Fire, can still be played.

While players are desperately trying to find titles similar to PUBG Mobile, the offering from Garena ranks at the top of most people's lists. Hence, to give them a better perspective, we have listed a few similarities between the two games.

Five similarities between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

These are some of the striking similarities between these two BR titles:

1. General rules

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire (Image Credits: GamingMonk)

Since both games are from the battle royale genre, many rules are similar. In both, the players need to parachute on to an island and loot for supplies. The key is to pick up the best gun so that they can shoot down enemies with ease.

2. Reward system and purchases

Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Root Update)

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have reward-based systems that allow players to get items and costumes that they can use. The reward systems are tier-based, and are known as the Elite Pass in Free Fire and Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. Players can also obtain various skins and cosmetics by purchasing these items with real money.

Advertisement

3. Time Zone

Time zone in Free Fire (Image Credits: guides.gamepressure.com)

Both the games have zones which shrinks with time. The diameter of the circular area decreases every ten minutes. This forces players to face their enemies rather than staying low. If a player is not within the safe site, his/her health decreases gradually, and he/she finally dies.

4. Maps

Maps in PUBG Mobile and Free Fire (Image Credits: Technology World - blogger)

Both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire offers different maps that players can enjoy While Free Fire offers three maps, named Purgatory, Kalahari, and Bermuda; PUBG Mobile has five maps, called Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, Miramar, and Livik.

5. Weapons

Guns in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Gfinity Esports)

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are known for the variety of weapons that can be used. From sniper rifles to machine guns, there are many firearms to shoot down enemies. Apart from guns, the games also offer different grenades, and the AWM, Groza and AUG some of the most common firearms used.