PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Comparing both rank systems

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two renowned battle royale games and consist of a lot of active players. Users of both games look to reach the summit in terms of rankings and be the best among their peers. This because, like any other battle royale game, both feature a ranking system.

This article compares the rank systems of these two popular BR games.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Ranking systems compared

Free Fire rank system

Free Fire has seven tiers, and some of them are further separated into sub-tiers. Players require a certain amount of RP or Rank Points to advance to higher levels. They earn RP by playing ranked matches and performing well in them.

Here is the list of all seven tiers in Free Fire:

Rank tiers in Free Fire (Picture Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

#1 Bronze (I, II and III)

#2 Silver (I, II, and III)

Advertisement

#3 Gold (I, II, III, and IV)

#4 Platinum (I, II, III, and IV)

#5 Diamond (I, II, III, and IV)

#6 Heroic

#7 Grandmaster

With proper teammates, it would be easy for players to reach the topmost tier. Also, only the top 300 players from a region can make it to the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile rank system

PUBG Mobile has one tier more than Free Fire. Likewise, most levels in this game are divided into sub-tiers. To climb up, players need Ranking Points, which they can earn by playing the classic battle royale mode.

Also, the rank system in PUBG Mobile is different for TPP and FPP.

Here are all the ranks prevalent in PUBG Mobile:

Ranks in PUBG Mobile

#1 Bronze (Bronze V - Bronze I)

#2 Silver (Silver V - Silver I)

#3 Gold (Gold V - Gold I)

#4 Platinum (Platinum V - Platinum I)

#5 Diamond (Diamond V - Diamond I)

#6 Crown (Crown V - Crown I)

#7 Ace

#8 Conqueror

In PUBG Mobile, the top 500 players in a region are placed in the Conqueror rank.

Comparison

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have somewhat similar ranking systems, with only a limited number of players reaching the topmost tier — Conqueror in PUBG Mobile and Grandmaster in Free Fire. However, the total number of ranks in Free Fire is less than that in PUBG Mobile. On top of that, PUBG Mobile has separate TPP and FPP rankings.