PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: How different are the guns?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have a plethora of firearms for players to use.

In this article, we compare various categories of guns present in both games.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile (Picture Courtesy: Free Fire and PUBG Mobile)

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile are two of the most popular mobile battle royale games today, and have racked up millions of downloads, along with large and loyal fan bases.

Both these games have a variety and depth in arsenal that players can use to take down foes on the battleground. Weapons are divided into several categories in both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, and naturally, players sometimes compare the availability of guns in both games.

We have got such players covered, as we will be comparing the various categories of guns in both games. This comparison is not of individual weapons, but more of the different weapon classes or categories.

No DMR category in Free Fire

No separate DMR class (Picture Source: ff.garena.com)

Guns in PUBG Mobile are divided into AR, SMG, LMG, Shotguns, Sniper Rifle, DMR, Pistols and so forth. Guns are also divided into similar categories in Free Fire. However, the main point of difference is that there is no specific category called DMR in the latter game. According to the official Free Fire website, guns like SKS are included in the AR category, though they have a lesser fire rate and greater damage than ARs.

Bolt action snipers

PUBG Mobile has four bolt-action rifles, namely Kar98K, AWM, Win94 and M24, with the first two firearms present in both games. The M82B sniper in Free Fire, meanwhile, is an anti-vehicle sniper that deals additional damage to vehicles and ice walls. Another peculiar thing in Free Fire is that according to the website, the last two sniper guns come with pre-attached 8x scopes.

LMGs

Gatling gun in Free Fire (Picture Source: ff.garena.com)

LMGs are prevalent in both games. However, Free Fire has a Gatling gun that possesses an insane fire rate and humongous magazine size of 1200.

Throwables

Free Fire only includes one throwable — the grenade, whereas PUBG Mobile consists of 4 — frag, smoke, stun and molotov cocktail. This makes a lot of difference when playing.

SMGs

Both these games have loads of SMGs to choose from, but interestingly, in Free Fire, the VSS is included in under SMGs. In PUBG Mobile, it comes under the DMR category. Other guns remain the same.

There are several other differences as well. There are unique ARs like XM8 and FAMAS in Free Fire, while PUBG Mobile has guns like AUG A3.