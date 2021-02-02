Create
PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has more maps and game modes in 2021?

Image via Sportskeeda
Soumyajit Dutta
ANALYST
Modified 02 Feb 2021, 12:07 IST
Feature
PUBG MobileCOD Mobile, and Free Fire are three of the most popular battle royale games in the esports community.

All of them offer fantastic and immersive gameplay experiences but differ in their gameplay approach, visuals, mechanism, maps, and modes.

This article lists down all the gameplay modes and maps available in each of these three games to find out which one has better and more of them.

COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire

Maps

PUBG Mobile has several battle royale maps in the Classic mode of the game. There are a total of four maps that the game offers: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Livik. The Erangel is 8x8 km in size, and Miramar is the biggest arena of all.

BR maps in COD Mobile (Image via RedcapYT/YouTube)
However, COD Mobile offers relatively smaller BR maps, namely: Classic, Blitz, and Alcatraz.

Free Fire also offers three major maps: Bermuda, Purgatory, and Kalahari. Bermuda is the main arena in Free Fire. Purgatory is much smaller, while Kalahari is the smallest arena in the game.

Gameplay modes

All these three titles offer multiple gameplay modes as well.

Gameplay modes in COD Mobile:

  • Battle Royale mode
  • Multiplayer mode: Core, Featured

Under the Core and Featured category, there are other subdivisions of modes:

  • Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Free For All, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy
  • Featured: Holiday Aftermath, Secondary School, PTFO, Rapid Fire, Cranked, and Hardcore

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile:

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile
  • Classic (Battle Royale)
  • Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War
  • EvoGround: Payload 2.0
  • Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Assault

Gameplay modes in Free Fire:

Free Fire gameplay modes
  • Ranked Game
  • Classic
  • Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked)
  • Kill Secured

Verdict

Regarding map diversity, PUBG Mobile is clearly the winner, offering more BR maps than COD Mobile and Free Fire.

In terms of better and more gameplay modes, COD Mobile is the winner. It offers over 12 versatile gameplay modes, whereas Free Fire and PUBG Mobile offer 5-6 limited gameplay modes.

Note: All these three games regularly bring in updates along with new maps and modes. Hence, the maps and modes discussed here are the current maps and modes present in all these three titles.

Published 02 Feb 2021, 12:04 IST
PUBG COD Mobile Garena Free Fire
