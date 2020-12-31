PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones?

PUBG Mobile, Free Fire and, COD Mobile are three of the mega-popular titles in the battle royale community and fans often pit them against each other to see which is the best one.

All of these three titles have some minimum system requirements and have different device optimization. This article discusses the system requirements of all these three titles along with their gameplay and graphics requirements.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements:

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Free Fire

For Android

Android version: 4.0.3 and above

Storage: 1.1GB

RAM: 1GB at least

COD Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above.

This article now compares PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile on the basic aspect of their gameplay and graphics to see which one has better hardware support.

Gameplay

Image via Pol Games/YouTube

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile sees 100 players landing on the battleground while Free Fire allows 50 players to land on a map and duke it out against each other. All three titles share the same genre - battle royale, while they also share the same theme of trying to become last man standing.

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have an average match duration of 25-30 minutes, whereas Free Fire has a match duration of a maximum of 15 minutes.

Graphics

Image via Sunitaplays/ YouTube

All these three titles have great graphics optimization. PUBG Mobile is realistic and has great map textures, and COD Mobile also has vibrant colour schemes along with high contrast frames.

COD Mobile is much more fast-paced and is inclined towards arcade-style gameplay. The same goes for Free Fire, and it has a more cartoonish approach to the game.

All these three titles provide 60FPS frame rate support but only on mid-range devices and above.

Conclusion

All these three titles offer a great gameplay experience and impressive and immersive graphics support. However, the performance of each of these games depends on the device.

Hence, as Free Fire has the lowest system requirement, it will be the best option for low-end devices. The game also has various gameplay modes which fascinate most players. COD Mobile is the second option for low-end devices, as it has lesser device optimization than that of PUBG Mobile, providing a much smoother and lag-free gaming experience.