PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are among the most played battle royale titles in the mobile gaming world. Both games have a lot of similarities in their gameplay, graphics, and controls. The games also have subtle differences that distinguish one from the other.
For running these titles smoothly on a device, their system requirements play a key role. The system requirements of a game decide how demanding the game is for your mobile device. To understand this clearly, here's a look at PUBG Mobile and Free Fire's recommended system requirements.
PUBG Mobile: System requirements for Android and iOS
Minimum Requirements
For Android
Android version: 5.1.1 and above
Ram: 2 GB
Storage: 2 GB
Processor: Recent processors or Snapdragon 400 series onwards. For example: Snapdragon 425 equivalent.
For iOS
iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above.
Recommended Requirements
For Android
Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above
Ram: 4 GB
For iOS
iPhone 7 and above for a good gaming experience.
Free Fire: System requirements for Android and iOS
Minimum Requirements
For Android
Android version: 4.0.3 and above
Ram: 2 GB
Storage: 1.1 GB
Processor: Recent processors or Snapdragon 400 series onwards. For example: Snapdragon 425 equivalent.
For iOS
iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 8 or above.
Recommended Requirements
For Android
Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above
Ram: 4 GB
For iOS
iPhone 7 and above for a good gaming experience.
Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have little differences in their requirements. If there had to be a pick, Free Fire would be the one.
Free Fire runs better on low-end devices than PUBG Mobile. It was the most downloaded mobile game in 2020 for a reason. However, PUBG is a well-optimized game with consistency on most devices compared to Garena Free Fire.Published 07 Jan 2021, 15:41 IST