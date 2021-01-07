PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are among the most played battle royale titles in the mobile gaming world. Both games have a lot of similarities in their gameplay, graphics, and controls. The games also have subtle differences that distinguish one from the other.

For running these titles smoothly on a device, their system requirements play a key role. The system requirements of a game decide how demanding the game is for your mobile device. To understand this clearly, here's a look at PUBG Mobile and Free Fire's recommended system requirements.

PUBG Mobile: System requirements for Android and iOS

PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Ocean of Technology)

Minimum Requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: Recent processors or Snapdragon 400 series onwards. For example: Snapdragon 425 equivalent.

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above.

Recommended Requirements

For Android

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Ram: 4 GB

For iOS

iPhone 7 and above for a good gaming experience.

Free Fire: System requirements for Android and iOS

Free Fire (Image Credits: digit website)

Minimum Requirements

For Android

Android version: 4.0.3 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 1.1 GB

Processor: Recent processors or Snapdragon 400 series onwards. For example: Snapdragon 425 equivalent.

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 8 or above.

Recommended Requirements

For Android

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above

Ram: 4 GB

For iOS

iPhone 7 and above for a good gaming experience.

Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have little differences in their requirements. If there had to be a pick, Free Fire would be the one.

Free Fire runs better on low-end devices than PUBG Mobile. It was the most downloaded mobile game in 2020 for a reason. However, PUBG is a well-optimized game with consistency on most devices compared to Garena Free Fire.