PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game has more maps and gameplay modes?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are both big titles in the esports community. Both are from the battle royale genre and are known for their immersive gaming experience.

Though Free Fire was launched keeping in mind the constraints of low-end devices, that was not the case for PUBG Mobile. Hence, the latter is more resource-intensive, evident from its game size, which includes a much bigger and a larger number of maps and game modes.

Free Fire requires a storage space of around 600 MB, and PUBG Mobile 1.4 GB to 1.7 GB after complete installation.

This article shares insight into all the maps and gameplay modes available in both games.

PUBG Mobile or Free Fire, which game has more maps and modes?

Here are all the maps and modes available in these titles:

#1 - Maps

Purgatory in Free Fire (Image via ShackTV)

There are three main maps in Free Fire: Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory. There is not much information about the last two map's dimensions, but Bermuda is 4x4km. Purgatory is much smaller than Bermuda, while Kalahari is the smallest of the arenas in Free Fire.

Maps in PUBG Mobile(Image via Sportskeeda)

There are five battle royale classic maps in PUBG Mobile: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. Erangel and Miramar are the largest arenas, at 8x8km each. Vikendi is the second-largest arena at 6x6km, while Sanhok is 4x4km. The smallest map of them all, Livik, is only about 2x2km.

#2 - Gameplay modes

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has four game modes, and recently, in the Season 16 update, a new Metro Royale mode was also added as an event. The modes in the game are:

Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Gameplay modes in Free Fire

Free Fire also offers several modes for its players in the game.

Classic Ranked Game Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked) Bomb Squad Rampage 2.0 Kill Secured Big Head Gun King

Hence, there are eight game modes available in Free Fire.

Conclusion

In terms of maps and map size, PUBG Mobile is the clear winner, having the most number of arenas, many of which are bigger than Free Fire's current maps.

The game modes are plenty in both titles, and they are successful in entertaining players in their respective ways of gameplay approach.

Roughly, PUBG Mobile has many more maps and gameplay modes than Free Fire in all aspects.

