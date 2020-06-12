Major differences between PUBG mobile and Garena Free Fire

On surface level, PUBG and Free Fire seem very similar, with identical rules

We dig deeper to find the major points of differences between the two games

While PUBG mobile has a worldwide user base, most Indian gamers were introduced to the Battle Royale (BR) gaming scene courtesy of Garena Free Fire. On the face of it, the two games are very similar and operate on similar rules.

In this article, we dig deeper to find the major points of difference between the PUBG and Free Fire:

1. Maps: As PUBG was designed keeping in mind the PC gaming demographic, there is a high variety of maps available in the mobile version as well. While Garena Free Fire has a single map that gamers can grow tired of over time, PUBG offers variety in the form of desert, jungle, snow and moon-based maps. At the same time, the availability of a single map means that the Free Fire mobile app is only 300 MB in size, which makes it a better option for phones with low-end graphics.

2. Weapons: The quality and variety of available weapons are some of the most crucial aspects of any Battle Royale game, and PUBG has a firm upper hand in this category as well. The game offers over 40 weapons across categories, with an assorted range of rifles, machine guns, pistols and explosives.

Free Fire, on the other hand, has a similar array of available weapons but the specific features and behavior of each is not distinguished enough. Gamers often complain that different weapons feel exactly alike and the kind of advantage that one expects to gain with better weapons is almost non-existent.

3. Graphics and Gameplay: Both games are vastly successful in their own rights, and have a distinctive range of graphics and specialised gameplay techniques that users often spend hours practicing. Regardless, PUBG offers more realistic graphics, with better detailing and physical behavior with respect to characters.

Again, PUBG mobile has a distinct advantage over other mobile BR games due to the fact that the basic framework of the game and expected physical behavior of characters have already been defined in the PC version. Further, tiny details such as the non-existence of doors in the Free Fire map downgrade the overall feel of the game.

4. Vehicles: This is the one category where Free Fire is hard to compete against. The physics of vehicles and the familiar game-like driving features of the game allows for a more realistic driving experience.

On the other hand, simple things such as how various objects littered around the PUBG map somehow manage to topple over vehicles such as jeeps and cars is the one complaint gamers have had ever since the game was released in March 2017.

In conclusion, while it is no secret that PUBG is the overall better game, there are certain aspects of the game that can still be improved. As far as the rest of the Battle Royale industry is concerned, Free Fire is the closest competitor that PUBG has today.