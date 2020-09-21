Since the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, fans of the battle royale game have been devastated due to its absence. But the Korean version of PUBG Mobile has come as a ray of hope for players who cannot go without winning that Chicken Dinner.

Now that the players have the Korean version of the game to start playing, it’s time to actually enjoy the gameplay, which is almost identical to the global version of the game. There are a few slight differences that can be noticed by players when they play the Korean version of PUBG Mobile. In this article, we take a look at a few of those differences.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Korean version: How different are both of them?

1) Donkatsu Medals

Donkatsu Medals (Image credits: Rumah Multimedia)

In the Korean version of PUBG Mobile, you will encounter Donaktsu medals, the exclusive in-game currency for the game. Donkatsu medals can be collected and encashed to buy several classic and premium crates that unlock plenty of great rewards, including legendary skins and gear.

The best part is that Donkatsu medals are pretty easy to earn, and you can even win them in daily rewards. So pretty soon, you’ll have more than enough medals to keep unlocking crates one after another.

2) Quicker Updates

PUBG Korea (Image credits: APKPure.com)

PUBG Mobile updates are always a fun thing to look forward to, especially since the updates unlock new elements that enhance and refresh your gameplay.

Another key point to keep in mind when playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile is that the game gets its updates before the global version of the game. That means that if you’re playing PUBG Mobile KR version, you’ll end up enjoying the updated game content way before any of your friends playing on the global version of the game.

3) Better Rewards

Rewards (Image credits: Reddit)

The Korean version of PUBG Mobile is known for giving better rewards to the players. Whether you are unlocking crates or getting daily benefits, the KR version usually provides better rewards in terms of rarer and more legendary weapons, gear, and skins to collect.

Similarly, the KR version also has its own set of regular contests and challenges that unlock great content and rewards for the players.