PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two of the most famous Battle Royale games. Both the titles offer various matches that players can enjoy alone or along with their friends.

Even though the gameplay of the two titles are almost identical, there are a few differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. This article takes a look at those major differences.

PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 3 major differences between the games in April 2021

These are three of the major differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite:

1. Device Requirements

This is an obvious difference between the two games. Since PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile, the device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite are low.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum Requirements:

Download Size - 610 MB

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum Requirements:

Download Size - 575 MB

Android version: 4.1 and above

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

2. Number of players and match time

100 players land in a hostile land to be the last person/team standing in PUBG Mobile. The number of players in PUBG Mobile Lite is only 60 per battle royale match.

Naturally, the time per match reduces in case of PUBG Mobile Lite. While a Battle Royale match lasts approximately 25 minutes on PUBG Mobile, it lasts for 10 to 15 minutes when it comes to PUBG Mobile Lite

3. Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite has decent graphics, considering its device requirements, but PUBG Mobile's graphics are superior in comparison. PUBG Mobile is widely appreciated for its realistic graphics and engaging soundtrack.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are other differences between the two games, it is an individual's choice to consider one over the other.

