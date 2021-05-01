PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 differences between the games in May 2021

The battle royale genre has had an immense surge in its player base lately. PUBG Mobile and its low-spec counterpart, PUBG Mobile Lite, are two of the most prominent BR titles that contribute to the growth of this industry. Both games have substantial player bases and a staggering number of daily users.

Several players, however, are unaware of the variations between the two games. Hence, this post will compare five main differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

What are the five significant variations between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite?

#1 - Availability of maps

There is a vast difference between the availability and number of maps in these two titles. As of May 2021, PUBG Mobile Lite offers only two battle royale maps: Varenga and Golden Woods.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile offers five different BR maps: Erangel, Karakin, Miramar, Sanhok, and Livik.

#2 - Number of gameplay modes

Comparing the number of gameplay modes

The number of gameplay modes also varies in both these titles. Being the bulkier version, PUBG Mobile offers multiple gameplay modes and their sub-modes, accounting for ten different modes.

PUBG Mobile Lite only offers five gameplay modes under the 'Arcade' mode. Some of the popular modes are War, Payload, etc.

#3 - Graphics options

Comparing the graphics settings in the two titles

The graphics options in PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite also differ as the latter is a much lighter version. It offers only three options in its graphics tab: Graphics, Frame Rate, and Anti-aliasing. The maximum graphics support in this iteration is HDR.

In PUBG Mobile, players can see a horde of graphic options along with numerous tweaking options. It also has a separate graphic setting for combat as well as the lobby. The maximum graphics setting in this variant is UHD (Ultra HD).

#4 - Storage size

Storage size comparison of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

The storage size of these two titles completely differs. It is evident that the lighter variant will require lesser space, so PUBG Mobile Lite, after complete installation, occupies 781 MB of storage.

PUBG Mobile occupies 3.73 GB of space after its complete installation.

Note: Storage size may vary for every Android and iOS device.

#5 - Compatibility on device

As PUBG Mobile Lite was made for low-end devices, it is apparent that it will run smoothly on both low-end and high-end phones. The minimum RAM requirement of PUBG Mobile Lite is 2 GB.

However, the bigger variant is much richer and heavier. Hence, PUBG Mobile requires mid-range or high-end devices to run seamlessly and at least 3 GB of RAM.

(This article isn’t a comparison between the games, and it has just listed out five of the most common differences)