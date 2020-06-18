PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 major differences

PUBG Mobile Lite is great for phones which do not have high specifications.

Here are the five key differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG Mobile. Image: NDTV Gadgets .

It is no news that the popularity of PUBG Mobile is much more than that of PUBG Mobile Lite. Many PUBG Mobile players consider PUBG Mobile lite to be not as good as the main game. However, it is still a decent game which preserves the true essence of mobile gaming.

5 differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

Here are five major differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite:

Map

While PUBG Mobile offers its players four maps to play on, namely, Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi, PUBG Mobile Lite only offers two named Varenga and Golden Woods. The size of the maps in PUBG Mobile Lite is significantly smaller than that of the maps of PUBG Mobile.

Duration of each game

Even though the time duration completely depends on your survival, the time taken to complete one PUBG Mobile match is almost twice as long as that of PUBG Mobile Lite. This is mainly because of the size of the map.

Phone Requirements

As the name PUBG Mobile Lite suggests, PUBG Mobile Lite has very minimal phone requirements. If you have a phone which runs on 1 GB RAM and has an internal storage of 2 GB, you can easily play this game. PUBG Mobile Lite requires only 600 MB of free storage while PUBG Mobile requires a whooping 1.97 GB!

Number of players

The maximum number of players in one PUBG Mobile match is 100 but in PUBG Mobile Lite it is 60. This is because the map size of PUBG Mobile lite is way smaller than that of PUBG Mobile.

Graphics

Difference in graphics. Image: YouTube.

Many players are of the opinion that there is a significant dip in the graphics when it comes to PUBG Mobile Lite. However, it is not much of a difference if the graphics are compared.