PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: System requirements, compatibility, file size compared

PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile share the same developers, as the former was launched as a toned-down version of the latter. Both games have witnessed commendable success as PUBG Mobile has registered over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, while the Lite variant boasts more than 100 million installs.

The gameplay and design of PUBG Mobile Lite are quite akin to the original game. However, the quality and resource requirements of PUBG Mobile are quite higher than the Lite version. Additionally, the original game also receives consistent updates, as compared to PUBG Mobile Lite, making the former heavier over time.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs. PUBG Mobile: A comparison of specifications

Minimum system requirements, compatibility, and the latest version

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (or BGMI) is running the latest 1.9 version, which developers rolled out in March 2022. Players can download the same using the Apple App Store or Google Play Store as per their device's OS.

Before installing the updated version, users must take a look at the following minimum system requirements, which are as follows:

Android

AOS Version: Android 5.1.1 or above

Android 5.1.1 or above Minimum RAM: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB RAM for a smoother experience)

iOS/iPadOS

Minimum iOS: iOS 9 or above

iOS 9 or above Minimum iPadOS: iPadOS 9.0 or later

PUBG Mobile Lite

The Lite variant runs on the 0.22.1 version, which the developers launched in September 2021. Inasmuch, users are still waiting for the release of the next update.

If users want to install the game right now, they can do the same via the Google Play Store, as PUBG Mobile Lite is only available on AOS.

The minimum system requirements for the Lite variant are as follows:

Android

AOS Version: Android 4.1.1 or above

Android 4.1.1 or above Minimum RAM: 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for a smoother experience)

Both games are compatible with a decent processor of around SnapDragon 425. However, for PUBG Mobile, players should prefer smartphones with SnapDragon 6 series processors for a smoother experience.

File size

PUBG Mobile has a download size of 0.99 GB. Upon launching the game, they will have to download a minor file, while the additional resource packages (including skins, maps, and more) are over 1-1.5 GB.

For the iOS version, PUBG Mobile has a download size of over 2.1 GB, which is quite comparable to the total size on AOS.

For the Lite variant, players need to download a file of size 714 MB, while an additional update requires 356 MB of data. Once the update is complete, players will have to download additional resource packages in the game, around 0.5 GB.

Thus, PUBG Mobile is substantially heavier than its Lite variant when comparing the games' resource requirements and performance.

