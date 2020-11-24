PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game has more maps and guns?

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are the top mobile games in the battle royale genre.

PUBG Mobile was made for a quality gameplay experience with high-end graphics support. Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile Lite's primary aim was to fulfill the needs of gamers with low-end devices and provide them with a battle royale experience similar to the former.

The difference in size and quality is pretty evident considering PUBG Mobile Lite has lesser modes and maps, which this article elucidates.

Which title between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite has more maps and guns?

Both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite share the same battle royale core with a similar theme of the last man standing. The latter has many short and exhilaratingly intense matches, with 50 to 60 players landing on a map. Meanwhile, the larger variant allows more duration of gameplay, with 100 players landing on an arena.

Gaming modes and maps

The maps in games are similar in a few aspects when seen from afar.

PUBG Mobile Lite offers two gaming modes: Arcade and Classic. The latter has only one map, Erangel, while Arcade also has the War mode, which gets unlocked once players reach an XP level of 10 in-game.

PUBG Mobile offers four game modes: Classic, Arcade, Evoground, and Arena. In Classic, there are four maps; Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. The first one is 8x8 km in size, whereas PUBG Mobile Lite has a much smaller 2x2 km variant.

In Arcade, there is War, Quick Match, and Sniper Training match types. EvoGround includes a single map currently, named Payload 2.0. The Arena has five match types: Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Gun Game, Domination, and Assault.

Availability of guns

Weapons armory in PUBG Mobile

There is not much difference in the guns section of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Both games have a similar weapons arsenal, including categories like AR, Bolt Action Sniper Rifles, Automatic Sniper Rifles, SMG, Shotguns, LMG, Pistol, and Melee.

The only difference is that the PUBG Mobile Lite has lesser weapon damage stats. In this title, firearms deal slightly less damage, and most of the Assault Rifles have decreased damage stats compared to PUBG Mobile.

Conclusion

Both games are successful in fulfilling the players' needs, but being a much lighter version, PUBG Mobile Lite has lesser modes, maps, and game size. However, both have similar weapons available in their armory section.

