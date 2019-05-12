PUBG Mobile vs PUBG on emulator: Here is what you need to know

Playing PUBG Mobile using Tencent Gaming Buddy Emulator

Tencent Gaming Buddy was accepted widely by players and streamers all over the world. The best thing about the emulator is that you can match against and with PUBG Mobile players. The emulator version is extremely well organized. My experience says that Tencent Gaming Buddy will never let you realize that you are playing on an emulator, it is as smooth as any PC game.

Which one is better?

This is the best thing, there's no difference. Yes, handheld deices and PCs are two completely different devices and that's why PUBG Mobile is such a big hit. The cross-platform matchmaking is making it easier for players to play with their friends without sacrificing the comfort of playing on your usual device.

For people who are familiar with mobile games, PUBG Mobile is absolutely easy to learn and control. For PC gamers the emulated version is everything they need. Even though the game is originally built for touchscreen devices the emulator comes with all default shortcut keys and their many optimization options.

A lot of mobile players claim that the emulator gives you an unfair advantage which is not true at all. Playing on the emulator takes muscle memory and reflex which is hard to achieve for players who play on mobile.

The difference between PUBG Mobile using emulator and PUBG PC

The first big difference, of course, is the fact that the emulator is free. PUBG Mobile is free and emulator just allows you to play the same game on a different device. PUBG PC has its separate ranking system while PUBG Mobile and emulator are under one ranking system and server. From emulator you can play with and against PUBG Mobile players in the same server and so PUBG Mobile leaderboard includes players using emulators.

Rating

I would rate the emulator version 3.5/5 if I consider the game as a PC game. Even though the game has many optimization options it still lacks a lot of things.

If I rate it as what it is - an emulator, then it's 5/5. I have never seen any emulator being so smooth and so real. Honestly, PUBG Mobile using Tencent Gaming Buddy was supposed to be an extension but now it feels like the real game. And when it comes to FPP, the emulator version is simply brilliant and beats the mobile version by miles.