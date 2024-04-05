PUBG Mobile Warrior's Way: Ultimate Squad Showdown-release date, rewards, and more

Tencent Games has announced an event-cum-tournament called PUBG Mobile Warrior's Way: Ultimate Squad Showdown, which will begin on April 6, 2024 (GMT+5:30). It features many rewards, including PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash). To claim them, you must gather your squad, compete with several other players on the battlefield, and make it to the tournament's final round.

This article discusses everything about PUBG Mobile Warrior's Way: Ultimate Squad Showdown.

What is PUBG Mobile Warrior's Way: Ultimate Squad Showdown?

The PUBG Mobile Warrior's Way: Ultimate Squad Showdown is exclusive to 36 Asian and European teams. The event will run on Asian and European servers, featuring Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok maps. Moreover, it will have Classic Squad and TPP (third-person perspective) modes in its matches. Note that only mobile players are eligible to participate.

Interested players can participate in the event via this link: https://pubgmobile.live/ussregistration

Below is the schedule of the PUBG Mobile Warrior's Way: Ultimate Squad Showdown:

1) Qualifiers Week 1: 18 teams will compete for nine slots in the finals

Asia:

Match 1 (Erangel): April 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM

Match 2 (Miramar): It will begin after the Match 1

Match 2 (Sanhok): It will begin after the Match 2

Match 3 (Erangel): It will begin after the Match 3

Europe:

Match 1 (Erangel): April 7, 2024 at 12:30 AM

Match 2 (Miramar): It will begin after the Match 1

Match 3 (Sanhok): It will begin after the Match 2

Match 4 (Erangel): It will begin after Match 3

2) Qualifiers Week 2: Another 18 teams will compete for nine slots in the finals

Asia:

Match 1 (Erangel): April 13, 2024 at 6:30 PM

Match 2 (Miramar): It will start after the Match 1

Match 3 (Sanhok): It will start after the Match 2

Match 4 (Erangel): It will start after the Match 3.

Europe:

Match 1 (Erangel): April 14, 2024 at 12:30 AM

Match 2 (Miramar): It will start after the Match 1

Match 3 (Sanhok): It will start after the Match 2

Match 4 (Erangel): It will start after the Match 3

3) Finals Week: The nine winning teams from the Week one and two will compete against each other for the championship title

Asia:

Match 1 (Erangel): April 20, 2024, at 6:30 PM

Match 2 (Miramar): It will start after the Match 1

Match 3 (Sanhok): It will start after the Match 2

Match (Erangel): It will start after the Match 3

Europe:

Match 1 (Erangel): April 21, 2024 at 12:30 AM

Match 2 (Miramar): It will begin after the Match 1

Match 3 (Sanhok): It will begin after the Match 2

Match 4 (Erangel): It will begin after the Match 3

Note: All time zones are in GMT+5:30.

What are the prizes in the PUBG Mobile Warrior's Way: Ultimate Squad Showdown?

Below are the prizes for the upcoming tournament:

Each member of the champion team will receive 1,800 UC

Each member of the runner-up team will receive 985 UC

MVP (most valuable player) will receive 660 UC.

Besides these rewards, a lucky draw will be conducted, and one lucky player from the two MVPs of the finals will receive the Tournament Avatar Frame, which will last for 30 days.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against participating in PUBG Mobile Warrior's Way: Ultimate Squad Showdown. If they wish to play the game, they can engage in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), an India-exclusive and legal variant.