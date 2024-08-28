The PUBG Mobile weapon tier list is an essential resource for players looking to optimize their gameplay by choosing the best weapons available. The meta (most effective tactics available) evolves with each update. An in-depth understanding of weapons is important to get the maximum output out of them.

This article will explore the current weapon tier list, breaking down the categories and highlighting the strength of each weapon type.

PUBG Mobile weapons tier list: All weapons ranked from best to worst

The PUBG Mobile weapon tier list is essential for players to enhance their gameplay and have a diverse arsenal. We have divided all the weapons in the game into different tiers according to their effectiveness.

Trending

S tier A tier B tier C tier D tier

The best weapons in the game are grouped under the S tier and the ones with minimum effectiveness are categorized under the D tier. Below is a list of all the tiers and their weapons in PUBG Mobile:

S-Tier Weapons Groza, AKM, M416, AUG A3, Beryl M762, G36C, Mk14 EBR, SLR, Dragunov, AWM, Karabiner 98 Kurz, Mosin Nagant, P90, Vector, MP5K A-Tier Weapons ACE32, M16A4, Mk47 Mutant, FAMAS, QBZ95, Lynx AMR, M24, Mk12, QBU, UMP45, Micro UZI, M249, MG3, S12K, Flare Gun B-Tier Weapons SCAR-L, Mini 14, SKS, VSS Vintorez, Winchester Model 1894, Tommy Gun, DBS, O12, S1897, R1895, C4, Frag Grenade, Pan C-Tier Weapons K2, Panzerfaust, PP-19 Bizon, S686, Mortar D-Tier Weapons DP-28, 9mm, P1911, P92, Deagle, Skorpion, R45, Sawed-off, Crossbow, Stun Gun, Decoy Grenade

The S-tier weapons are considered the best in the game, offering high damage, versatility, and overall effectiveness. These weapons have been explained in detail below:

Groza

The Groza in PUBG Mobile (Image via Tencent)

This weapon is exclusive to airdrops and boasts a high rate of fire and excellent bullet velocity.

AKM

The AKM (Image via Tencent)

It is known for its high damage output and effectiveness during mid-range combat in the battlegrounds.

M416

The M416 (Image via Tencent)

A versatile and beginner-friendly assault rifle with low recoil and good stability.

AUG

The AUG (Image via Tencent)

This lethal weapon excels in mid to long-range combat with fast bullet velocity.

Beryl M762

The Beryl M762 (Image via Tencent)

With high damage and a fast fire rate, this assault rifle requires skill to manage its recoil.

G36C

The G36C (Image via Tencent)

Exclusive to the Vikendi map, the G36C provides excellent stability and performance in short to mid-range combat situations.

Mk14 EBR

The Mk14 EBR (Image via Tencent)

This versatile designated marksman rifle can switch between semi-automatic and automatic firing modes, offering flexibility for various combat styles.

SLR

The SLR (Image via Tencent)

The SLR is particularly effective in long-range engagements, rewarding players who can land precise shots.

AWM

The AWM (Image via Tencent)

The most powerful sniper rifle in the game, the AWM can eliminate enemies with a single shot, even those wearing level 3 helmets, making it a top choice for snipers.

Kar98k

The Kar98k (Image via Tencent)

A classic bolt-action sniper rifle, the Kar98k delivers high damage and is capable of one-shot kills.

Mosin Nagant

The Mosin Nagant (Image via Tencent)

Another strong sniper option, this rifle offers good damage and is favored for its effectiveness.

P90

The P90 (Image via Tencent)

This SMG features a high rate of fire and large magazine capacity, making it a formidable choice for close-quarters combat.

Vector

The Vector (Image via Tencent)

Known for its rapid-fire and low recoil, the Vector excels in close-range battles.

MP5K

The MP5K (Image via Tencent)

A reliable SMG with good damage and stability, the MP5K is effective for aggressive playstyles.

Overall, while this PUBG mobile tier list provides a guideline based on weapon preference, personal preference, and playstyle are crucial factors in weapon choice. Players are encouraged to experiment with different weapons to find what suits them best.

Additionally, staying updated with the game patches and balance changes is crucial, as weapon performance can shift over time. Ultimately, the best weapon is one that complements your skills and tactics.

For all the latest updates on mobile games, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!