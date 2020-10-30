PUBG Mobile website taken down for users in India as server restrictions begin

Yesterday, in a shocking turn of events, PUBG Mobile, in a post on their Discord server and official Facebook page, announced that Tencent Games would terminate all services and access for users from India. The players were then met with the same message when they logged into this game today morning.

Earlier last month, PUBG Mobile was among the 118 apps banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, leaving this title's fans and players dumbstruck.

After the suspension, PUBG Mobile was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in the Indian region. However, despite this ban, some players could access PUBG Mobile's servers and play the game.

PUBG Mobile website shut down for Indian users, server restrictions come into play

Indian users have been unable to access the official website of PUBG Mobile today. When they visit the website, they encounter precisely the same message stated in the Facebook and Discord posts.

A screengrab of the message on the now-defunct website

Here is the exact message that they are getting:

"Dear fans, To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated 2nd September, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite (together, 'PUBG Mobile') on 30th October, 2020."

"The rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority, and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India."

Click here to read the official Facebook post.

Several PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite players reported that they could no longer access these games as they faced the 'server is busy' error. As per the official post, they wouldn't be able to access the game servers from 30th October, i.e., today.

Also, as per the post, the rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.

In an official notice, PUBG Corporation will now be merged into Krafton Inc. Click here to read more about this move.

