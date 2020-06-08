PUBG Mobile: What is a flare gun and how to use it

You can find a flare gun in PUBG Mobile if you are lucky.

We take a look at how a player can use a flare gun to summon airdrops in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: HDQwalls)

In the hugely popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, 100 people fight for survival on an island. If you have played the game even once in your life, you must know that as soon as the players land on the ground, they start looting for weapons, armours and health kits.

If you are new to PUBG Mobile and have come across a small red gun in the game, you might have wondered what it was. This is what is called a flare gun.

A Flare Gun (Image Credits: Pinterest)

What is a flare gun in PUBG Mobile?

A flare gun should be used for signalling airdrops. If you fire a flare gun towards the sky, you will receive an airdrop for yourself and/or your teammates. This airdrop can easily be distinguished from other airdrops as it is supported by three parachutes. It also carries better supplies than normal airdrops.

Remember, flare guns in PUBG Mobile are a rare find and you should consider yourself lucky if you ever find it. Needless to say, use it wisely and carefully.

How to use a flare gun in PUBG Mobile

The flare gun in PUBG Mobile can basically be fired like a normal gun. When you pick up a flare gun, you are given a single bullet as you cannot summon an airdrop more than once. Therefore, you have to be sure to fire it with caution.

Always point towards the sky while shooting the flare gun and always shoot it within the safe zone if you want an airdrop.

Tips

Make sure that you fire the flare gun in an open space which has hiding spots. This is because the flare gun will make a loud noise when it is fired which might alert your enemies.

Try to shoot it in a place where there are no enemies around as the airdrop can be seen by people around you when it is dropped.

Change your position immediately after looting the drop as it can easily attract enemies. This airdrop emits yellow smoke.

Fire the gun and go into hiding. Keep an aim at the spot where the airdrop will fall and shoot the enemies who would be lured to get their hands on it first.

Make sure that you have good guns as you might potentially have to get in a gunfight with the enemies who would have arrived at the scene to loot the drop first.