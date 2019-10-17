PUBG Mobile: What happened to the Payload mode and the new TDM Map

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp had recently take PUBG Mobile's version 0.15.0 update live. The contents of the update including the new features, guns, vehicles, the Payload Mode and the ancient ruins-themed TDM map, amongst various other nerfs, were rolled out much earlier in the beta version of the game.

Given that PUBG Mobile had teased to put out information about the Payload Mode on their Social Media handles earlier, the community was expecting it to roll it out in the version 0.15.0 update, but it, unfortunately, did not. The new TDM map too has not been taken live through the update that was released on October 16, 2019.

Here's PUBG Mobile's official Twitter poll on October 3, 2019:

What information do you folks most want to see today about our next huge Update? Just curious... 😉 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 2, 2019

The PUBG Mobile-playing community on Twitter was unhappy in not seeing the Payload Mode post the update. "Helicopter, brdm, launchers all available for mobile or only pc? S**t, nothing found after update in mobile game. What's true ?" a Twitter user commented.

"Everytime with PUBGM is a turn off, didnt play the game for months for a good reason and as soon as i saw RPG, Helicopters..essentialy the Payload Mode i was trilled. And once again new update but paylodad is COMING soon. You had one chance @PUBGMOBILE and you blew it" a Twitter user commented.

Upon being questioned on the comments section about the absence of the Payload Mode and the new ancient ruins-themed TDM map post the version 0.15.0 update by a Twitter user, PUBG Mobile had replied "Payload mode will be released during Update 0.15.0. The new TDM map is undergoing tuning, and will be released in a future Update." To a similar query, they replied stating "Payload Mode will come later in Update 0.15.0. It's still on its way, don't worry!"

Payload mode will be released during Update 0.15.0. The new TDM map is undergoing tuning, and will be released in a future Update. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 16, 2019

The 0.15.0 update already took 1.76 GB and 1.98 GB for Android and iOS users respectively. Given that the Payload Mode is still "on its way" PUBG Mobile hasn't yet given a clear response as to whether it will be arriving with another update, how much data/space it will be needing and when it will be available for players.

Stick with Sportskeeda to know the latest PUBG news.