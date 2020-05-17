PUBG Mobile: What is the Midasbuy payment center?

PUBG Mobile Midasbuy

Acquiring in-game currency for better loot and comestic upgrades is an integral part of any mobile game.

In a highly competitive Battle Royale such as PUBG Mobile, it becomes that much more important to acquire Battle Coins (BC) for PUBG Lite, or Unknown Cash (UC) for PUBG Mobile. Players have to purchase cosmetic upgrades to stand out in a lobby full of equally competitive players.

However, it can be argued that the in-game currency has been priced a little steeper than what most players are comfortable shelling out for loot and Royale Pass packs. That is why the PUBG Mobile community has resorted to third-party websites like Midasbuy to acquire BC, UC, or Royale Passes.

In this article, we take a look at what the Midasbuy payment center is.

PUBG Mobile: Midasbuy Payment Center

FIFA players who play FUT on a regular basis trade FIFA coins and acquire them from third party websites frequently. It was inevitable that such a trend would find its way to a massive game such as PUBG Mobile, and its variation PUBG Lite.

Similar to FIFA, the Midasbuy payment center works outside the game's marketplace, and offers the same in-game purchases at a much lower cost.

PUBG Mobile Lite BC on Midasbuy

Midasbuy offers the same in-game currency available from within the game's payment center but at a slightly more comfortable price. It only asks for your Player ID, and payments are done from either UPI or Paytm Wallet. You can visit Midasbuy here.

PUBG Mobile UC on Midasbuy

However, it is a third party site that is supported by the PUBG Corporation. Unlike FIFA coins, where trading takes place outside the game without developer support, it functions within the legal parameters.

It is a viable option for gamers looking to get ahead of the curve and acquire in-game currency that is much more comfortably priced than its official developer-supported counterpart.

