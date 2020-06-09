PUBG Mobile: Where is San Martin?

San Martin, located in Miramar map of PUBG Mobile, is a good place to stock up on supplies.

If you want to find good guns and take cover, San Martin is the place for you!

Pick Miramar and land in San Martin. Image: The Statesman.

PUBG Mobile is the most loved mobile game in India. This battle royale game allows players to play in four maps, namely, Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi.

Out of these maps, Erangel is chosen by majority of the players. However, with the latest Miramar update, many players have started playing this map.

Miramar is an 8 km * 8 km desert map in PUBG Mobile which offers the players a unique terrain which is sometimes tough to traverse. There is lack of cover in this map and only buildings can come to the rescue. It makes riding vehicles very tough due to the rocky desert terrain. As a result, you have to resort to roads for driving and can be easily spotted.

San Martin. Image: YouTube.

PUBG Mobile: San Martin location

In spite of its few flaws, many PUBG Mobile players like to play in Miramar and one of the few popular places where players land is San Martin. San Martin can be located at the center of the map which makes it a popular choice for players to take cover.

Get your hands of the Golden Mirado.

With the recent update, San Martin became more famous as it is very near to Hacienda del Patron. Wondering why? It is because of the Golden Mirado, of course! The Golden Mirado is a brand new shiny, fully convertible sedan, introduced in the 0.18.0 update, which is kept inside a garage of a building in Hacienda del Patron. Since it is the most sought after car, many PUBG Mobile players try to land in front of the garage as soon as possible. They prefer to reach San Martin in the Golden Mirado and then loot the buildings.

San Martin offers good loot and finding good assault rifles, armours, and health kits is not at all difficult. San Martin offers a good cover, so you can stay here for a long time. It also makes it easier for you to travel to the next safe zone (if it is not in the safe zone already), due to its location.