PUBG Mobile: Which places are the game's maps based on?

PUBG Mobile currently offers four different maps for players to play in.

Where are the maps originally from in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile currently has a total of four maps – Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi. A fifth map called Livik was recently teased by PUBG Mobile and is expected to come out with the next update. The players can try the Livik map in the beta version of the game.

#1 Erangel

Erangel in PUBG Mobile

Erangel is the first map in PUBG Mobile. It is an 8x8 island and is one of the most popular maps in the game. According to PUBG Gamepedia, the map is based on an offshore island close to Russia. The map is a mix of small towns, military bases and power plants.

#2 Miramar

Miramar in PUBG Mobile

Miramar is the second map introduced in PUBG Mobile and was the first map to be revamped in the game. It is an 8x8 island likely based on Mexico. It is a desert-themed map with a blend of cities, deserts and rural areas.

#3 Sanhok

Sanhok in PUBG Mobile

Sanhok is a 4x4 map that calls for faster play. It is inspired by the rainforests in Southeast Asia. It has grassy terrain with a jungle feel. As per PUBG Gamepedia, the map is based on Thailand and the Philippines

#4 Vikendi

Vikendi in PUBG Mobile

Vikendi is a 6x6 map with a snowy terrain and has a snow forest theme. It is smaller than Erangel and Miramar but larger than Sanhok. It is based on an island in the Adriatic Sea.