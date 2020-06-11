PUBG Mobile: Where is Ha Tinh located?

Let's take a look at the key features of Ha Tinh and why is the location so popular.

Ha Tinh, in Sanhok, has houses where you can take cover and get good loot for yourself.

Sanhok. Image: PUBGMap.io.

Many PUBG Mobile players love to play in the leafy greenery of Sanhok. Ha Tinh is a popular place, where players choose to drop from the aeroplane. Among many hot-drop locations in Sanhok, Ha Tinh is a place where players can find ample loot.

Loaction of Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh, located at the northwest corner of Sanhok. Image: YouTube.

Ha Tinh is located in the northwest corner of Sanhok and offers the players good supplies. Located on the top of a small island, Ha Tinh has a lot of big houses that you can loot from. While dropping in Ha Tinh, you can scan the houses from the above and can land near any house that you wish to loot, without fearing enemies.

Places to loot in Ha Tinh

Since Ha Tinh is a big place in Sanhok, you can expect other players to land there as well. Every building has a gun, so you must land near any of the double storied buildings, loot the building and then take cover on the second floor. If you hear footsteps approaching, then you can easily take the player by surprise and kill him/her.

Ha Tinh has three warehouses from where you can loot. You can get good supplies from here, but it is better to avoid if you can hear enemies lurking around. This is because the warehouses have little to no cover and you can be easily spotted.

Land in Ha Tinh and start looting. Image: zilliongamer.

The containers which are located in the centre of Ha Tinh can offer you good loot as well. Usually, players avoid this area, but you can check it out for getting vests, helmets, and backpacks of Level 3 category. You can also find good assault rifles here.

You can find a cluster of houses right above the main area of Ha Tinh. After you are done looting the main area, you can also head to this place for getting health kits and healing items.