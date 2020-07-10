PUBG Mobile: Who is Clash Universe?

Clash Universe is a popular content creator from India, who has over 2.8 Million subscribers on Youtube.

All you need to know about Clash Universe's real life outside PUBG.

I am Clash Universe

Hello everyone, this is Clash Universe. I'm also known as the 'King of tips and tricks' in PUBG Mobile. A lot of people wanted to know more about me and what do I do in real life. Hence, I've tried to answer most of the questions that were asked.

Q. Who is Clash Universe?

I am a PUBG Mobile content creator. I’m mostly known for providing advanced tips and tricks of the game. Apart from that, I also make PUBG Movies & Mythbusters. I try to share my gaming knowledge through my informative videos and bring something new every time.

Q. How did Clash Universe start gaming?

I was not much into gaming when I was a kid. I liked to play outdoor sports and was a huge cricket enthusiast. During my high school exams, I didn’t get much time to go outside and play. That’s when I started mobile gaming.

Q. What does Clash Universe do apart from gaming?

A fun session of Paintball

Apart from gaming, I enjoy playing outdoor sports such as cricket and football. I also like to do graphic designing. Lately, I've been trying to keep myself updated with new audio and video editing software.

Q. What social media handles does Clash Universe have?

I have 272k followers on Instagram

I have 2.8M subscribers on YouTube

My YouTube channel has over 2.8 Million subscribers, and my Instagram account is approaching 300k. I also have a verified TikTok account with over 500k followers.

Q. What is the real name of Clash Universe?

My real name is Aditya.

Q. Where is Clash Universe from?

I am from Bengaluru, India. Most of my fans think I’m a foreigner because of the English voiceovers used in my videos.

Q. What did Clash Universe do during his school days?

Enter caption

I was really studious and Maths was my favourite subject. I used to participate in a lot of school activities and competitions. Graphic designing and video editing that I learnt for school competitions are now helping me a lot.

Q. What do Clash Universe’s parents think about his gaming career?

My parents have always been very supportive of me.

Initially, they were a little confused about gaming as a career option since I was still in the second year of B.Tech when I started my channel. However, they understood my passion for gaming and advised me to give equal importance to both studies and gaming.

I respected their concern and completed my Engineering in Computer Science with first division.

Q. Who are Clash Universe’s favourite players of all time?

Posing with Entity Gaming squad

My favourite players from the world of sports are Virat Kohli, Ronaldo and Messi. If we talk about eSports, my favourite players are Paraboy, Jonathan and Scout.

Q. Which city does Clash Universe currently stay in?

Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, India

Q. What equipment does Clash Universe use for gaming and streaming?

My gaming devices are iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone X. I don’t stream right now, but I have plans of doing it shortly.

Q. What are Clash Universe’s in-game settings?

When I’m playing on iPhone 11 Pro Max, I use the 2-finger thumb with full gyroscope and high sensitivity. When on iPhone X, I use the 3D touch feature with 2-finger thumb layout.

Q. What is Clash Universe's favourite food and why?

Since I spent my complete childhood in North India, I love most of the North Indian cuisines. Some of my favourites dishes are Paneer Butter Masala, Pav Bhaji and Aloo Tikki.

Q. What is Clash Universe’s personal favourite moment in PUBG?

My Youtube Silver Play button

My favourite moment in PUBG was when I got selected as the Indian Ambassador for PMCO which was hosted in Malaysia.

My second favourite moment was when I got the Gold Play button for my channel Clash Universe.

Another moment I'm very fond of is when I got the Silver Play button for my new channel Toxic, even before I posted a single video. I consider this as a gift from my fans.

Q. Does Clash Universe like other sports apart from Esports?.

I like to play and watch Cricket and Football.

Q. What is Clash Universe’s PUBG ID?

558144389

Q. Where can I buy Clash Universe’s merchandise?

As of now, I don’t have any official merchandise but have plans of launching it very soon.

Q. Where does Clash Universe see himself in five years?

It’s hard to predict the future, but I will put all my efforts to make my today the best. I believe if we make our today the best, then we can be assured of a brighter tomorrow.

Q.How do you get so many room cards?

Since I’m a creator, PUBG provides me with ample rooms cards to make the videos.