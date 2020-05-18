PUBG Mobile: Who is Fnatic RonaK?

I am Fnatic RonaK (Picture Credits: Liquipedia)

I started gaming very early and have now transitioned to PUBG Mobile. In fact, I have been interested in different styles of games from a very young age. However, at the start, I never thought I would be able to represent Fnatic one day.

As I became more involved in the gaming landscape, the number of questions people had also kept increasing. From knowing my hobbies to asking about my favourite food and my relationship with my teammates - I have been asked a lot of queries. These questions grew manifold when I switched from Team SouL to Team Spark, before eventually joining Fnatic in 2019.

So, for all those wanting to know every little detail about me, here you go!

Q. Who is RonaK ?

A very shy personality.

Q. How did RonaK start gaming?

I started gaming at a very early age, when I was about 12 years old.

Q. What does RonaK do apart from gaming?

I watch cartoons on television. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been my all time favorite since childhood and I also watch Netflix series in my spare time.

Q. What social media handles does RonaK have?

Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

I have 246k followers on Instagram

I have 353k followers on YouTube

Q. What is the real name of Fnc RonaK ?

My real name is Harpreet Singh Janjuha. Ronak is my pet name but I like this name more.

Q. Where is RonaK from?

My hometown is Punjab (Jallandhar) but since birth, I have resided in Mumbai (Mulund).

Q. What did RonaK do during his school days?

Along with studies, I used to play a lot of computer games.

Q. Has RonaK given any competitive exam?

No, I haven't.

Q. Where did RonaK go to college?

I studied at Friends College in Mulund till HSC and then at S.M.Sheety in Powai, where I completed graduation.

Q. Who is your favourite teammate in Fnatic?

All my teammates are my favorite in Fnatic.

I love playing with my teammates at Fnatic (Picture Credit: YouTube)

Q. What do RonaK’s parents think about his gaming?

Initially they did not support me much. However, when they saw that I could build a career, they gave me 100 percent support. They were very pleased when I won tournaments and were very overwhelmed when Fnatic approached to sign a contract.

Q. Who are RonaK’s favorite players of all time?

I have only one all time favorite player and that is Shroud. I admire his skills a lot.

Q. Which city does RonaK currently stay in?

I live in Mumbai (Mulund).

Q. Which is your favourite Indian PUBG Mobile moment of all time?

Winning moments of PMIS and PMCO.

I have won many tournaments with Fnatic

Q. What equipment does RonaK use for gaming and streaming?

For gaming, I use iPhone 11 promax device and for streaming, I use elgato.

Q. What are RonaK’s in game settings?

I use the 3 finger claw setup.

Q. What is RonaK's favourite food and why?

My all-time favorite food is Mumbai Misal Pav. I just can't get over its taste and can eat it everyday.

Q. What is RonaK’s personal favourite moment in PUBG?

PMCO'S Sanhok match where I used AWM and grenade. That was my most memorable moment in PUBG.

Q. Does RonaK like other sports apart from e-sports?

I love playing PC and mobile games and do not take any interest in any other sports.

Q. What is RonaK’s PUBG ID?

FNCxRonàK

Q. Where can I buy Fnatic RonaK’s merchandise?

It will be available very soon on Fnatics' site.

Q. Where does RonaK see himself in five years?

Having a YouTube channel with 5 million subscribers and owning a gaming house.

Q. What question do fans ask you the most and what is the answer?

Fans mostly ask me when will I would get India a trophy and my answer to them is that I will give my best for it.