PUBG Mobile: Who is Maxtern? 

Me playing PUBG Mobile

A lot of people have frequently asked various questions about Maxtern's PUBG mobile exploits online. From wanting to know my real name to how I pull off certain styles of game play in PUBG Mobile, some queries are a regular feature on different search engines. It's been a long journey since I had under 100 subscribers to my 700k + YouTube family now.

Today I want to clear all those doubts and answer the FAQ’s about me for all my fans and even for people who are wondering, “who in the world is Maxtern?”

So here it goes!

Q. Who is Maxtern?

I’m a PUBG Mobile player who is based out of India, and I would like to think I gained popularity for my gaming, casting, Esports and social media skills. I started my YouTube journey with mobile game Mini Militia and soon found success in PUBG Mobile.

Me during my younger days

Q. How did Maxtern start Gaming?

I’ve played a lot of sports and games like Contra, Super Mario, GTA Series, COD among others. In August 2016, a school friend of mine made me download Mini Militia in my Moto E2 device and that’s when I decided to start a YouTube channel. I continued Mini Militia till April 2017 and started my new channel, Maxtern in September 2017.

Q. What else does Maxtern do other than gaming?

I would like to think that I am a known face mostly as a caster of PUBG Mobile, but I also love to entertain fans on Tik Tok. I like to keep my content unique and my focus is on the entertainment category on Tik Tok.

Q. What are the social media handles of Maxtern

I have over 720K subscribers on YouTube, 200K+ followers on Instagram and more than 320K followers on my verified Tik Tok account.

My official YT account

My official Instagram account

My official Tik Tok account

Q. What is the real name of Maxtern?

My real name is Sagar Thakur and I am 22 years old.

Q. Where is Maxtern from?

I am based out of Saharsa, Bihar but I have been living in Delhi since 2001.

Q. What did Maxtern do during his schooldays?

I studied at the Happy Children Public School until 8th standard and shifted to the Govt Boys Senior Secondary School in Badli, Delhi (110042) to pursue the rest of my education from 9th - 12th standard. I took up the science stream in 11th standard and was the school topper. I enjoyed taking part in competitions such as Mental Math, Science Quiz and General Knowledge battles.

Me at the Global Esports gaming house

Q. Has Maxtern given any competitive exam?

I did give my IIT JEE mains and also wrote the IP entrance exam. In the IP I secured the 9000th rank, but I got only 96 marks in the Mains, and unfortunately, I could not make the cut for general quota students.

Q. Where did Maxtern go to college?

I studied in HCE Sonepat, Haryana and pursued Computer Science.

Q. What does Maxtern’s parents think about his gaming?

Similar to most Indian parents, I did not get much support from my parents initially. When I gave them a positive result by earning 14,000 INR by working on my gaming for three months, I started receiving their support.

Q. Who is the leader of Elite Squad (ES) KingAnBru or Maxtern?

I created the Elite Squad also known as ES and KingAnBru joined me as a co leader and Casetoo joined us as a content creator.

me with KingAnBru

Q. Who are Maxtern's favourite players?

It’s a tough choice, but I would like to choose a few for their different skill sets, Scout for his Elgato, Owais for his brain, Kronten for his dedication, souL mortaL for his chill attitude and Dynamo for his ‘Gachho Gachho and Patt se headshot’.

Me with sc0ut

Q. Which city does Maxtern currently stay in?

I’ve been living in Delhi since 2001, and came to Mumbai only in January 2020. Currently, I am staying in Mumbai.

Me without spectacles!

Q. What equipment does Maxtern use for Gaming and Streaming?

I use many devices for gaming, such as an iPhone XR and an iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB. I also have a 1-2 lakh rupees worth gaming PC, I use Elgato 1080HD60s and also use the Wifi.

Q. Will Maxtern and KingAnBru ever play against Team Entity, Team Soul and Team Fnactic etc?

KingAnBru and I have made the decision that we would play Tier 1 custom games against famous eSports teams like Team Soul, Fnactic and Synerge etc.

Q. Does Maxtern have a girlfriend?

No, I do not have a girlfriend.

me with Dynamo

Q. Why is there confusion over Maxtern’s real name?

My real name is Sagar Thakur, but there’s an error on the Aadhar card and hence my name reads Sonu Sagar on the card.

Me with PMIT winner mortaL and trilok

Q. What is Maxtern’s favourite food and why?

I love North Indian food, and enjoy gorging on Dosas in the South Indian food category.

Me during last year's DreamHack India tournament

Q. Does Maxtern like other sports apart from esports?

I used to play cricket and played the sport as a fast bowler until 2012. I love to play football as well.

Q. Does Maxtern want to go professional again?

Yes, I do! KingAnBru and I recently also announced that we would join Esports again soon.

Me eating North Indian food with my friends

Q. What is Maxtern’s PUBG ID?

My PUBG Character ID is 594387287

My PUBG mobile ID and rank

Q. Where can I buy Maxtern’s merchandise?

At the present moment, there is no official merchandise of mine.

Q. Where does Maxtern see himself in five years?

I would love to be a caster and I’ve even tried my hand at casting multiple official tournaments of PUBG Mobile in the recent past.