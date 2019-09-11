PUBG Mobile: Why trying to buy the Enforcer Set might be pointless

PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games' PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile recently launched a new outfit bundle called the Enforcer set. The package consists of a staggering outfit in a classic blue and black combination and flamboyant Enforcer head gear / band to go with it.

The Enforcer set is now available in Classic Crates, and PUBG Mobile's official Twitter handle tweeted the following on 11 September 2019:

Enforce the law of the jungle, and let your enemies know who the king is! Get the Enforcer set now in Classic Crates. Don't wait, they won't last long! pic.twitter.com/ORawAGN3KM — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 11, 2019

Where to find the Enforcer Set

Once the PUBG Mobile app is launched, a trolley icon with 'shop' written on it will be seen on the extreme right, just below a crate icon. Clicking on the shop icon will take one to the featured section on the drop down menu, and that should ideally display the set by default.

There will be a "from crates" button on the bottom right; clicking on the same will take one to classic crates, where the Enforcer set can be found. It costs 120 UC to open the Classic Crate once and 1,080 UC (on offer) to open it 10 times in a row.

Is it a good idea to spend UC on the Enforcer Set?

PUBG Mobile has been marketing the Enforcer Set along with the Dawn Stalker Set, The Hoodlum Outfit and the Enforcer headband with an "Increased Chance" tag. That suggests that the chances of these exclusive outfits appearing upon opening the Classic Crate are relatively high.

Many PUBG Mobile streamers on YouTube have streamed the opening of the Classic Crates and most of them have not gotten their hands on the Enforcer Set even once. A lot of them have been getting silver fragments, the Hoodlum Outfit, the Warrior Girl Shirt, etc but never the Enforcer Set.

A common tactic that was found to be used was clicking on a desired outfit / item multiple times before opening the crate, but that seemed to yield no result.

With PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 all set to conclude in a couple of days, it would be advisable to not waste UCs or Crate coupons to acquire any of the outfits, skins or accessories since "they won't last long!" as mentioned in PUBG Mobile's tweet. Although player ranking and RP holdings will be reset to scratch upon the new season's arrival, the UC, BP, sliver fragments or any coupons collected will not be reset.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 is set to arrive this Friday, on 13 September 2019.

Stick with Sportskeeda for getting the latest PUBG News.