×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: Why you should play Vikendi more

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
21   //    28 May 2019, 13:21 IST

VIKENDI
VIKENDI

PUBG Mobile has 4 complete maps available to the players. However, Vikendi is still in beta phase but that doesn't change anything since the map is completely playable.

Erangel happens to be the most popular map among the players because of its vibrant colors, Erangel is also less complicated than other maps. Considering this is the player's play first when they start the game, developers made sure the map is completely developed. The dynamic weather is a nice thing to come across.

If you are a sniper, Miramar should be your favorite. The deserted terrains and almost open buildings create a massive opportunity for players who like to snipe. Sanhok is all about greenery, playing in Sanhok is a great experience as you fire across the meadows.

Every map in PUBG has it's own features and perks and this is why I think Vikendi is the best of all. Vikendi is a snow terrain but that's not the whole story. Vikendi is way different than other maps when you compare the terrains, Miramar is deserted terrain, Sanhok is a terrain based on meadows and greenery, Erangel will take you to a vibrant town island and Vikendi will take you to the land of snows but that's not everything Vikendi has to offer.

Vikendi is a great map for all kind of combats. If you are a sniper you can always find the sniping spots, be it on the roof of a building or tower or on top of a mountain. Vikendi also offers plenty of close firing situations, there are areas like Goroka or Podvosto that needs an assault rifle more than a sniper. You need to master every weapon to dominate Vikdendi. This is the only map where one gun can't rule them all. There are multiple places where you need Assault rifles and multiple places where you can only kill with a sniper.

The map offers you acres of naked snow terrain where you can't find any tree or grass to hide from a sniper, at the same time it does have some areas where you can easily hide behind a rock, a tree or simply lay in the grass.

Another big reason why you should play the map more often is the fact that even though the map is completely developed and totally playable the map is still in Beta. We're hoping the beta days will end soon and the map will comeout with some surprises, it's better you get to know the map before it is released.

Vikendi will be soon out of beta and the sources say, Vikendi will be the first ever map to have AWM, Ghillie suits and Groza laying on the map. To be specific, there will be hidden underground spots where AWM, Ghillie suits will be ready for you to equip. According to sources, these underground basements will be available in Pod Vosto and one can only enter these basements using a snow vehicle or a bike.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest video game news

Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) PUBG Maps PUBG Mobile
Advertisement
Everything You Need To Know About PUBG Survivor Pass: Vikendi, Price, Level Packs, Free Stuffs and More
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: PUBG Mobile New Map Vikendi Teaser Trailer Revealed Ahead of it's Official Launch
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: Things You Should know about PUBG New Map "Vikendi"
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Tips: How Appearance and Outfits can push you one step closer to the Chicken Dinner
RELATED STORY
PUBG Snow Map: PUBG Mobile's New Map Vikendi can now be played on Android & iOS devices; How to Download Snow map Vikendi?
RELATED STORY
PUBG: How does PUBG Mobile Matchmaking Work?
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 is in Beta; Features New Gun, Godzilla Event And Much More
RELATED STORY
PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Future Update 0.13 Contents Leaked, Includes PUBG Map Vikendi Night Mode, New Weapon, Deathcam and More
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Snow Map Vikendi "XNOW" Event Live Action Trailer Revealed
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile VS Call Of Duty Mobile: Which is the Best Among the Two?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us