PUBG Mobile: Why you should play Vikendi more

PUBG Mobile has 4 complete maps available to the players. However, Vikendi is still in beta phase but that doesn't change anything since the map is completely playable.

Erangel happens to be the most popular map among the players because of its vibrant colors, Erangel is also less complicated than other maps. Considering this is the player's play first when they start the game, developers made sure the map is completely developed. The dynamic weather is a nice thing to come across.

If you are a sniper, Miramar should be your favorite. The deserted terrains and almost open buildings create a massive opportunity for players who like to snipe. Sanhok is all about greenery, playing in Sanhok is a great experience as you fire across the meadows.

Every map in PUBG has it's own features and perks and this is why I think Vikendi is the best of all. Vikendi is a snow terrain but that's not the whole story. Vikendi is way different than other maps when you compare the terrains, Miramar is deserted terrain, Sanhok is a terrain based on meadows and greenery, Erangel will take you to a vibrant town island and Vikendi will take you to the land of snows but that's not everything Vikendi has to offer.

Vikendi is a great map for all kind of combats. If you are a sniper you can always find the sniping spots, be it on the roof of a building or tower or on top of a mountain. Vikendi also offers plenty of close firing situations, there are areas like Goroka or Podvosto that needs an assault rifle more than a sniper. You need to master every weapon to dominate Vikdendi. This is the only map where one gun can't rule them all. There are multiple places where you need Assault rifles and multiple places where you can only kill with a sniper.

The map offers you acres of naked snow terrain where you can't find any tree or grass to hide from a sniper, at the same time it does have some areas where you can easily hide behind a rock, a tree or simply lay in the grass.

Another big reason why you should play the map more often is the fact that even though the map is completely developed and totally playable the map is still in Beta. We're hoping the beta days will end soon and the map will comeout with some surprises, it's better you get to know the map before it is released.

Vikendi will be soon out of beta and the sources say, Vikendi will be the first ever map to have AWM, Ghillie suits and Groza laying on the map. To be specific, there will be hidden underground spots where AWM, Ghillie suits will be ready for you to equip. According to sources, these underground basements will be available in Pod Vosto and one can only enter these basements using a snow vehicle or a bike.

