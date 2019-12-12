PUBG Mobile wins Best Competitive Game award for the second consecutive year

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Dec 2019, 18:19 IST SHARE

PUBG Mobile wins Best Competitive Game award

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile was released worldwide on February 9, 2018. The game's application boasts 100 million+ downloads on Google Play Store and 339K downloads on the App Store.

In an official tweet dated December 12, 2019, PUBG Mobile announced that the game has received the Best Competitive Game for the Google Play Users’ Choice Awards and has also been selected for the iOS Top Games of 2019.

For the second time PUBG MOBILE has been selected as the Best Competitive Game for the Google Play Users’ Choice Awards 🏆 We’ve also been selected for the iOS Top Games of 2019! Thank you to all 600 million of our players for your constant support. pic.twitter.com/yIoKzf68I6 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 12, 2019

It would be reasonable to state that PUBG Mobile has shaped the casual and competitive mobile gaming scene in India and Southeast Asian countries in particular. PMCO Fall Split 2019 had wrapped up a week ago and PUBG Mobile already has two major tournaments including PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019 and PUBG Mobile All Stars 2019 underway at Riyadh and Hyderabad respectively.

PMSC World Cup 2019

PMSC World Cup 2019 is produced by Banana Culture and is the first of its kind. The tournament will see 32 star-studded squads from across the globe compete for the prestegious title. The tournament will stretch from the 12th to 14th of December and will hold a prize pool of $300,000.

PMAS 2019

PUBG Mobile All Stars 2019 is currentl taking place at the HICC Convention in Hyderabad. The tournament has a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000 will be concluding on December 22, 2019. Sixteen top teams from across the country will be participating in the competition to earn the title.