PUBG Mobile: PMWL 2020 East Day 1 postponed

The PMWL 2020, which was supposed to start today, has been postponed by one day.

Apple users have not been able to open the game due to a glitch, leading to this move.

PMWL 2020 poster

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) 2020, which was supposed to start today, ie 10th July at 5.30 PM IST, has been postponed due to a glitch faced by iOS players. At around 4 PM today, the game and many other apps like Spotify started crashing as soon they were opened.

PUBG Mobile officials have acknowledged this problem, and decided to postpone the PMWL 2020, both East and West regions. The event will now begin from tomorrow, ie 11th July, at 5.30 PM IST.

PUBG Mobile officials have also released a statement about postponement of PMWL 2020:

PMWL 2020 postponement announcement

"Hello everyone, We are aware of the current login problem iOS users are encountering with PUBG Mobile at the moment, which is not caused by our game. This issue affects multiple apps and games on iOS. We are actively looking into solutions as we speak. Unfortunately, due to this roadblock, we are forced to delay the start of the PUBG Mobile World League Season Zero tournament and broadcast until tomorrow, hoping that all problems will be resolved by then. Please stay tuned for updates, thanks for your understanding and patience."

Currently, this issue is impacting a majority of the apps and games. We are actively working with related platforms and supporting to solve the problem. Please stay tuned for updates and thank you for your understanding and patience! https://t.co/BTZgmrSMw5 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 10, 2020

The participating teams at the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero are:

1. Valdus Esports

2. Bigetron RA

3. BOX Gaming

4. Team Secret

5. YooDo Gank

6. King of Gamers Club

7. RRQ Athena

8. Morph Team

9. Galaxy Racer Celtz

10. MegaStars

11. Team Ind

12. Orange Rock

13. TSM-ENTITY

14. Nova-Godlike

15. SynerGE

16. U Level Up

17. T1

18. Reject Scarlet

19. FreeStyle*

20. No Chance Team

*It has to be noted that Pakistani team Freestyle have been informed by officials that they cannot take part in the PMWl 2020 as a result of the ban on PUBG Mobile in their country.

"Unfortunately, the team won't be allowed to play in the PMWL as long as the game is banned in Pakistan. We are very sorry for this, but we cannot go against the government's laws. The team will still receive weekly attendance prize money even if you are not playing. Let's hope the government unbans the game as soon as possible." — PUBG officials

Map order for the opening weekend of PMWL 2020 East:

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel