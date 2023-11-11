PUBG Mobile x Pagani collaboration explained: How to get the hypercars

PUBG Mobile has partnered up with Pagani, an Italian car manufacturer known for producing luxurious hypercars, to introduce the Speed Drift in-game event. It went live on November 10, 2023, and will end on January 7, 2024. The event offers seven luxurious cars made by the aforementioned company, which require Unknown Cash (UCs) to be unlocked.

Besides the lineup of hypercars, this collaboration offers various Pagani-themed items and in-game mythic sets. This article will discuss how players can acquire these vehicles.

PUBG Mobile x Pagani collaboration explained

Expand Tweet

PUBG Mobile's Speed Drift event has brought seven luxurious Pagani hypercars that will require a tremendous amount of UC and little luck to get. Following are the vehicles that this collaboration offers:

Pagani Imola (Grigio Montecarlo) Pagani Imola (Crystal Clear Carbon) Pagani Imola (Arctic Aegis) Pagani Imola (Nebula Dream) Pagani Zonda R (Tricolore Carbon) Pagani Zonda R (Blanco Benny) Pagani Zonda R (Melodic Midnight)

The collaboration also offers various Pagani-themed items — such as Driver top, bottom, cap, shoes, and parachute. Moreover, it has brought mythic sets. This includes Midnight Muse, Shadowfire Captain, and Dawning Surge.

Lastly, it has made a few skins available in-game as well, like the Midnight Muse QBZ, Shadowfire Captain Kar98K, and Dawning Surge's S686.

How to unlock Pagani hypercars in the PUBG Mobile Speed Drift event?

Getting hypercars in the Speed Drift event will require a Pagani lucky badge. It can be acquired via the PUBG Mobile's spins. In this event, the developers have incorporated eight levels of openings and they progressively require more UCs to make a draw.

Moreover, these levels work as a reward path and need Speed Points to be leveled up that can be earned via spins. Given below are the items that the spin path will yield at its different levels:

Level 1: 3x Lucky Vouchers and requires 60 UCs.

3x Lucky Vouchers and requires 60 UCs. Level 2: 9x Lucky Vouchers and requires 180 UCs.

9x Lucky Vouchers and requires 180 UCs. Level 3: Pagani-themed parachute skin and requires 500 UCs.

Pagani-themed parachute skin and requires 500 UCs. Level 4: Mythic cap and mask and requires 1000 UCs.

Mythic cap and mask and requires 1000 UCs. Level 5: Midnight Muse QBZ, Shadowfire Captain Kar98K, and Dawning Surge's S686, and requires 2500 UCs.

Midnight Muse QBZ, Shadowfire Captain Kar98K, and Dawning Surge's S686, and requires 2500 UCs. Level 6: Dawning Surge and Shadowfire Captain set and requires 5800 UCs.

Dawning Surge and Shadowfire Captain set and requires 5800 UCs. Level 7: A Pagani Lucky badge and requires 7200 UCs.

A Pagani Lucky badge and requires 7200 UCs. Level 8: 2x Pagani Lucky badge and requires and requires 10000 UCs.

The chances of getting one Speed point (1+ Speed) is 75%, whereas getting two Speed points (2+ Speed) is 25%.

If you are unlucky, the game even offers an alternative to get Pagani Lucky badges via lucky vouchers. Upon spending 36,000 UCs, you'll be rewarded with 1,500 vouchers that can be used to buy Pagani lucky badges.

Click on the link to learn more about PUBG Mobile's Speedy Showdown event.