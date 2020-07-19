PUBG Mobile:  XTZ Kill zone Invitational teams and schedule announced

Xtreme Zone Esports has announced the XTZ Kill zone Invitational Tournament for the underdogs and top tier teams of the Indian esports teams. The XTZ Genesis Series will feature a three stage oshowdown with a massive 500,000 INR prize pool.

Phase 1- XTZ Kill Zone:

XTZ ESPORTS

Kill Zone Phase one will go on for six days starting from 20th July to 25th July. In these six days, a total of 24 games will be played across all the maps. With a massive prize pool of 150,000 INR , not just the winner but the top five teams and the MVP will be rewarded too.

The XTZ Kill Zone phase 1 winners will be rewarded with a substantial 60,000 INR prize. The 1st and 2nd runners-up will be rewarded worth 40,000 INR and 20,000 INR respectively, followed by 4th & 5th placed teams, who are to be rewarded 10,000 INR & 5,000 INR. The MVP of the tournament will separately be rewarded with 15,000 INR for their maximum contribution towards their team. The points distribution, however, remains the same as PUBG Mobile global standards.

There will be 32 invited teams fighting for glory and the massive prize pool. Those 32 teams are grouped into 4, with eight teams in each group named Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D.

The grouped teams are:

Group A:

NovaGodlike SynerGE Team IND Team Tamilas Insane esports 8Bit God's Reign Tenet Esports

Group B:

Advertisement

Orange Rock RIP Official Element Esports Galaxy Racer Celtz Team Mayhem Inside out Particle 7 Dark Tangent Esports

Group C:

Fnatic Leg Stump VSG Crawlers Marcos Gaming 4Kings TSM-ENTITY Livecraft esports Force one

Group D:

SouL U Mumba esports MegaStars Hydra official Initiative Esports Rising Falcon Future Station Reckoning eSports

Phase 2- XTZ Ground Zone:

This phase is open-to-all as it allows up to 1000 teams to be registered to fight against the top Indian teams in the finals. The Ground Zone will offer a reward worth 50,000 INR in the prize pool. The registration starts on 24th July and you can join the Discord server of XTZ eSports to register your team.

Phase 3- XTZ Final War:

In this phase, the underdogs will meet the well known tier 1 professional teams from phase 1 and will fight for a 300,000 INR prize pool. This phase will be conducted from 14th to 18th August, 2020.

You can catch the action on XTZ eSports' official Youtube Channel.