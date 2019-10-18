PUBG Moblie: PUBG India cancels 8bit-Thug's PMIT 2019 Grand Finals Invite as he begins to stream COD Mobile

Animesh '8bit_Thug' Agarwal (Source: Twitter)

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile's tournament PUBG Mobile India Tour is the countries biggest competitive PUBG Mobile tournament and the first of its kind. The selections for PMIT 2019 happened across four groups around the country since August 2019.

The top four squads of each group and the combined Wild Card tournament are all set to compete in the Grand Finals that ought to happen at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, India. PUBG Mobile India allegedly canceled popular pro gamer and streamer 8bit_Thug's invite to the event since he started streaming COD: Mobile.

8bit_Thug's COD: Mobile Streams

Animesh Agarwal, who is better known as 8bit_Thug, is a popular PUBG Mobile streamer and professional player. He is currently the director of team 8bit and started streaming Call of Duty: Mobile on his YouTube this month and had even tweeted about it on October 16, 2019.

Been lovely streaming @PlayCODMobile recently. Started averaging 400-500 viewers. Pretty sure the game is gonna go hit in the Indian market soon as well 🤘 — ThugLife (@8bit_thug) October 16, 2019

8bit_Thug's PMIT Journey to end?

One of 8bit's rosters, 8bit Rampage, is taking part in the PMIT 2019 Grand Finals representing Group B. Moreover, 8bit_Thug has been a key talent at the Hindi casters' desk and has helped in solving the LAN issues that arose in PMIT 2019 Group C Finals of PMIT 2019. He apparently took upon himself the pivotal task of explaining the situation to the players in a casual encounter.

In spite of this intimate history between PMIT and 8bit_Thug, according to the latter's recent tweet, PUBG Mobile India has canceled his invitation to attend the PMIT 2019 Grand finals as a guest viewer. The streamer accused PUBG Mobile India of canceling his invite because he began streaming COD: Mobile.

Lol @PUBGMOBILE_IN cancelled my Invite to PMIT as a guest viewer, coz I stream @PlayCODMobile . Hey @PlayCODMobile , you guys looking for content creators in India ? — ThugLife (@8bit_thug) October 17, 2019

COD: Mobile has been growing rapidly over the past month. It has broken the records of PUBG Mobile and Fortnite by crossing 100 million downloads in just a week. Given that a major chunk of COD: Mobile users are from India, is PUBG Mobile India beginning to feel a little threatened already in spite of a strong footing that it has?

Stick with Sportskeeda for PMIT 2019 news, latest eSports News and PUBG News.