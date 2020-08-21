As the first-ever indoor map in PUBG Mobile, Library has a symmetrical layout with three assault routes: left, right and center. It follows the same concept of two teams fighting it out in a 4×4 square-shaped map.

From one-of-a-kind positions on platforms, in doorways or behind bookshelves, PUBG Mobile competitors have the opportunity to place themselves strategically. This move gives them a chance to get some kills even as they battle with weaker weapons as the game progresses.

Objective of Team Gun game mode in PUBG Mobile

The primary aim of this mode is for any player to secure 18 kills. However, with every kill he/she gets, his/her firearm changes to test a variety of his/her skills and weapon mastery. The final weapon is a pan, and the player to secure a kill using it gets the chicken dinner for his/her team!

Tips and tricks for Team Gun game mode in PUBG Mobile

1) Players can escort one of the best players of their team such that the latter gets cover and cover fire throughout the match. While the unit takes damage, the person in cover can pick up kills. This way, the team can hit that 18-point mark easily.

2) Remain in cover and wait for the right opportunity to secure a kill. For instance, taking advantage of the secret passage or hiding behind bookshelves. Keep switching angles and making sure your enemies are unable to catch you off-guard.

3) Make sure your whole squad goes in together while approaching areas which are being defended by multiple opponents, like the platform. Teammates can not only watch your back and quickly cover your flanks, but also eliminate the angles that the enemy peeks from.

4) PUBG Mobile players must have decent team synergy. They should support each other during fights rather than going for individual kills, which most people do.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more interesting reads on PUBG Mobile.