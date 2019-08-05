×
PUBG Nations Cup Seoul 2019 Tournament Details Announced; Prize Pool, Tournament Dates Revealed

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
17   //    05 Aug 2019, 16:44 IST

PUBG Nations Cup 2019
PUBG Nations Cup 2019

After the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament PMCO 2019, it's time to witness the breathtaking gameplay of the PC version. PUBG Nations Cup 2019 is the first-ever nation cup tournament in which top players from every region will face off against each other and fight to own the title.

Only the professional players from every region can participate and will represent their nation.

But, a lot of players will be wondering how the players to participate in this tournament are going to be finalized. Player selection per country is made through voting. The players from each country will vote for other players and will decide the real champion.

In some countries though, the player selection procedure is different. For more details, take a look at their Official Website.

So without further ado, here are the full details of the tournament.

Participants:

In the PUBG Nations Cup 2019, a total of 16 teams from each nation will compete in battlegrounds and a total of 64 players are going to play. The names of 16 nations which are participating are listed below:

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • China
  • Finland
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • Russia
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Turkey
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
  • Vietnam
  • Chinese Taiepei

Tournament Dates and Format:

  • Nations Cup - Seoul 2019: August 9th - 11th, 2019
  • Matches: 5 Matches/ Day = 15 Matches
  • Maps: Erangel and Miramar

Prize Pool:

The total prize pool of this tournament is $500,000 and the prize distribution is listed below.

#1 $100,000

#2 $58,000

#3 $50,000

#4 $44,000

#5 $38,000

#6 $34,000

#7 $30,000

#8 $26,000

#9 $22,000

#10 $20,000

#11 $18,000

#12 $16,000

#13 $14,000

#14 $12,000

#15 $10,000

#16 $8,000

Where To Catch Live Action?

To catch the live action of this tournament on 9th of August, click on the links below:

So for which nation are you guys cheering? Do let us know in the comments section!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.


Tags:
PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds)
