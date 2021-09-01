PUBG New State (Mobile) pre-registration link, free rewards, system requirements and more

PUBG New State is one of the most anticipated titles on the platform and is scheduled to be released in the near future. The game will take place in 2051, and it will feature unique gameplay and content, distinguishing it from other games in the mobile battle royale genre.

PUBG New State is currently available for pre-registration on both Android and iOS platforms via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. The following article explains the pre-registration process and provides other details such as hardware requirements to run the game.

Pre-registration, rewards and other details regarding PUBG New State

Pre-registration link

Players can pre-register for PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

Here are the links to PUBG New State's pages on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store:

Google Play Store: Click here

Apple App Store: Click here

Players can visit the links above to complete the process and pre-order/register the game. Users can read a detailed guide about the same by clicking here.

Free reward

A snippet from the official website of PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

The developers initially announced on the game’s official website that all individuals who pre-register for PUBG New State would receive a “Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent).”

Requirements

Minimum device requirements of PUBG New State (Screenshot via Krafton)

Stated below are the minimum requirements for PUBG New State:

Android devices:

Android version 6 with 2 GB of RAM

iOS devices:

iPhone 6S or later with iOS 13 or higher.

Note: These were the requirements for the second alpha test. Since PUBG New State is in the development phase, these aren't the final minimum requirements. According to the official post, the game will be further optimized to run on different devices upon its final launch.

More details

PUBG New State was first announced by Krafton back in February 2021, and pre-registrations were initially only offered for Android devices. However, the developers made the pre-order available to iOS users in August.

In the months of June and August, two alpha tests of the game were conducted that provided a look at the various features included in PUBG New State.

