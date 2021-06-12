PUBG New State vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG New State and Free Fire both belong to the battle royale genre. However, while the former is yet to release, the latter is already a prominent name in the esports community.

As per PUBG New State's recent social media post, the game is set to launch in the second half of this year:

Fans are already excited about the new elements and components that this title will add to the gameplay mechanics.

As PUBG New State is an upgraded iteration of PUBG Mobile, it may take a toll on low-end devices. This article compares Free Fire and PUBG New State to see which will perform better on 2 GB RAM devices.

Graphics and device requirement of PUBG New State and Free Fire compared

PUBG New State

Though there are not any official statements regarding the device requirement of this title, the description of graphics on Google Play Store is self-explanatory:

"Ultra-realistic graphics that exceeds the limits of mobile gaming, with the 'global illumination' technology, PUBG: NEW STATE surpasses what was previously possible in mobile gaming graphics."

With such heavy graphic elements promised by the developers, players might need at least:

Operating System - Android 8.0 equivalent and above

RAM - 3 GB (Recommended - 4 GB)

Processor - Snapdragon 625 equivalent or above

Free Fire

Free Fire is more arcade-centric and has average quality visuals. However, the graphics are low-quality and are not detailed to meet the requirements of low-end Android devices.

Minimum device requirement

Download Size - 716 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay mechanism

Free Fire features a unique styled BR approach where players can use the abilities of their characters and pets along with other dynamic functions.

This fast-paced title hosts shorter, intense matches that see 50 players landing on an island to be the last man standing. An average round in Free Fire lasts about 10-15 minutes.

As per Google Play Store's description on PUBG New State, it will host 100 players landing on an island. The title will offer realistic and dynamic gameplay and incorporate unique mechanics and features like dodging, drone calls, support requests, new vehicles, weapons, etc.

A teaser of Troi was also recently introduced, where the devs shared a sneak peek of the 8x8 map.

Verdict

After assessing every aspect of Free Fire and PUBG New State, it is pretty clear that Free Fire is a better performer on 2 GB RAM devices, and PUBG New State will require at least a 3 GB RAM device or above to run properly.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer