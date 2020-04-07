PUBG New Update: PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Beta Update Released Officially

PUBG Mobile beta update 0.18.0 has officially been released.

The update brought out a new map, Miramar 2.0, a new mode, namely Library mode and much more.

PUBG Mobile

The much-awaited beta update of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 version has finally been rolled out. The latest update brought several new changes into the beta server for which the players were really excited. The developers have added the latest map titled Miramar 2.0, which is the upgraded and enhanced version of the old Miramar map.

In addition to the change, players can also play a new Library mode, which has just arrived in the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta update. Moreover, the underrated sniper Win 94 also got a 2.5x scope on it.

PUBG Mobile announced,

This time we've got a brand new Miramar 2.0, EvoGround - Safety Scramble Mode, Jungle Adventure Guide, and now Social Function: Cheer Park. We also make the adjustment on Settings, Results screen, and New Achievements. Can't wait, isn't it?

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta version is only limited to few testers who have recently enrolled for the application. However, the APK file for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will be released soon.

Furthermore, PUBG Mobile has also claimed that the first 300 testers will be rewarded exclusive prizes such as Classic crate coupons and Supply crate coupons. The other testers who will play in the beta server for more than three hours will also be rewarded.