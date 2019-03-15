PUBG News: 10 arrested in Gujarat for playing the game

PUBG MOBILE BAN, NEWS COURTESY: INDIA TIMES

Last week, the Rajkot Police imposed a temporary ban on PUBG Mobile, a game which is claimed to be very addictive and is a cause of various mishaps in the country. The temporary ban was imposed by the state from March 9 to April 30.

Anyone can report about someone playing the game and the person will face prosecution under Section 188 of The Indian Penal Code. The Commissioner, Manoj Aggarwal insists the arrests are harmless, as it's a bailable offense.

According to the news sources, those arrested include a private company employee, a labourer, an unemployed graduate, and six college students, who were arrested from tea stalls and fast food joints outside a college. The arrests occurred on Wednesday. In all the cases phones were seized as evidence.

It's not the first time that something this weird is happening. Those arrested weren't causing any harm or causing a nuisance. They might just be cooling off after a bad day at their office or in college or were on their way to face one.

The truth is more people get injured and sometimes die, while trying to take selfies, with reports saying that India has the highest number of such injuries and deaths. From 2011 to 2017, 159 people died while trying to take selfies in India alone. Also, based on a Carnegie Mellon study from 2018, selfies are one of the leading causes of mobile-related deaths. Then why isn't taking a selfie a punishable offence?

Those who claim PUBG is harmful should go through social media and learn about the grand success of Naman Mathur, AKA Soul, and his squad. Everyone might not be as talented as them but not everyone wants to be a professional in this field. Some might just want it as a break or a stress reliever from their busy and stressful routines.

