PUBG News: 11,859 PUBG Lite Accounts Banned Permanently

Recently launched Battle Royale game for PC, PUBG Lite is delivering regular updates and trying to make even more exciting and enjoyable as they can. But when it comes to competition between multiple players, the gamers find shortcut methods to win the game. They use cheats and hacks to exploit the game and make it easy for them to play. Same is the case with PUBG Lite in which a lot of players are using hacks and cheats like Wall Hack, Aimbot etc. and making the game unfair for legit players.

So, PUBG Lite developers have decided to ban their accounts permanently. Recently, a lot of accounts are banned due to multiple reasons. Using third party apps, abusing friendly fire and griefing will also result in a ban. On 9th of August, PUBG Lite has again issued a ban notice, and you'll be surprised to know that a total of 11,859 accounts was banned between 6 days time period. Let's take a look at details.

PUBG Lite Ban Notice Details:

Period: August 1 ~ August 7

August 1 ~ August 7 Permanent Ban: 11,859 accounts

11,859 accounts Friendly Fire: 3,883 accounts (1st offence)

3,883 accounts (1st offence) 94 accounts (2nd offence)

Bug Exploiting: (30-day ban): 46

(30-day ban): 46 Banned IDs: https://lite.pubg.com/wp-conte…/uploads/2019/…/20190808.xlsx

PUBG Corp. has said that:

Here is the amount of permanent bans from this past week. We do not condone the use of any unauthorized programs for PUBG LITE. We will actively and strictly punish those who participate in unfair play.

From the above statement, it is clear that the team can do anything to make the game clean and fair. They will do anything possible to eliminate hackers. If you don't find your account id in the list mentioned above, then raise a ticket by sending a mail to the PUBG Lite official.

