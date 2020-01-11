PUBG News: 13,390 PUBG Lite accounts banned permanently
Jan 11, 2020 IST
PUBG Lite, the toned-down version of Player's Unknown Battlegrounds, has again kicked thousands of cheating accounts off their servers. The players using third-party apps, gaining information about opponent positions or using any aimbot tools will be banned immediately.
Yesterday, PUBG Lite released a notice on their Facebook page about the list of banned accounts. In the post, they had this to say:
We do not condone the use of any unauthorized programs for PUBG LITE. We will actively and strictly punish those who participate in unfair play.
Along with this, a full list of banned IDs and complete details have also been disclosed.
- Period: January 2 - January 8
- Permanent Ban: 13,390 accounts
- Friendly Fire: 3,412 accounts (1st offense)
- 186 accounts (2nd offense)
If the ban notice is also appearing in the players' account, they are able to check the length of their punishment here - whether they've been banned for 30 days, or permanently.
This list, organised in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, also includes those who have intentionally killed their temamates or abused the friendly fire feature.
PUBG Lite's long-anticipated Vikendi map will arrive shortly in the game servers, while pre-registrations have also been closed for early beta-testing. However, a release date is yet to be announced by officials - though players can hope for the next major update in January.