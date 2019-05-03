PUBG News: 16 Players Punished for Playing on Illegal devices at PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019

PUBG Mobile Club Open League is the biggest official PUBG Mobile tournament right now. PMCO has its own set of rules to ensure the best and highest quality of tournament gaming. The most important rule set by PMCO is a very obvious one - you can only use a handheld device to play in the tournament.

In short IOS and Android phones are the only eligible devices. Tablets, personal Computers (PC), Emulator, console and laptops are strictly prohibited when it comes to any official PUBG Mobile tournament be it LAN or online.

From our previous experience with Esports we know when the stakes are high and pressure is knocking you down, you will find an easier way to survive. PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 is one of such high-pressure tournament where 6 different regions are competing for the title. The tight schedule and high-pressure games will test your nerves again and again.

Recently PMCO ran a few scans and found out a lot of players from different regions are not following the PMCO rule set. And the rule that was broken multiple times during the tournament is Rule #6.1.

The Rule says-

6.1. Supported Devices

Players may participate in Tournaments (both in Online Events and at LAN Events) only on mobile phone handheld devices. Players may not play on tablets, personal computers (PC), consoles, laptops, or any other non-handheld device. Players may not use an emulator to play on a PC or other device that is not a handheld device. Players competing in Online Events may only use devices running the Android or the iOS operating systems. At LAN Events, players will be provided with officially-supported equipment and software.

PUBG recently came to know from the server log that 16 players broke this rule multiple times during the tournament. The announcement includes that steps will be taken against the offenders. PMCO announced that teams to which these players belong will have their temporary league score set to zero points for the day they used prohibited devices. This means they will have to say good bye to points worth of four to eight games.

Here is the full list of punished players released by PMCO.

