PUBG News: 16 Pro PUBG Mobile Teams for PMSC 2019 Revealed Featuring SouL MortaL's Team SouL and scOut's TeamIND

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 is set to take place in Taipei in the first week of September. It is a PUBG Mobile tournament featuring top PUBG Mobile content creators from around the world.

After the voting period, the top 16 PUBG Mobile content creators qualified and played the first round of matches. The top 16 creators include India's YouTubers Dynamo Gaming, RawKnee Gaming, Kronten Gaming and Gareebooo.

The competition promises to be spectacular as it will also feature top PUBG Mobile Pro teams from around the world including India's most-followed team, Team SouL and TeamIND.

Here is the full list of PUBG Mobile Pro Teams who will participate in the PMSC 2019 at Taipei:

Nova Esports

NOVA Monster Shield

GC Busan

EVOS Esports

Elite Esports

BRK Gaming

Bigetron Esports

RRQ Athena

All Rejection Gaming

Team Secret

Unique Team

TeamIND

Spacestation Gaming

SCARZ Black

Sixty Nine Team (SNT)

Team SouL

12 teams out of these 16, recently, participated in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals which was eventually won by TOP Esports. The competiton will also feature the third best team from the PMCO 2019 Global Finals, Elite Gaming, along with defending champions RR! Athena.

Recently, SouL MortaL declared that he is going to take a break from competitive PUBG Mobile Esports. So this will, probably, be his last tournament this year. This will make PMSC 2019 all the more exciting as fans of SouL MortaL will surely want to see him go on a high.

The top 16 content creators will select one Pro team to play in the competition. The top 16 PUBG Mobile content creators for PMSC 2019 are:

Dynamo Gaming

Kronten Gaming

Gareebooo

The RawKnee Gaming

BulShark

Dita Afifah N

Ken Boo

ARXY

Mitchel

NIKITANGA

Rolex

XinXuan

K7kaiChi

KisiL

Alice MG

Tsulin02

