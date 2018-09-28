PUBG News: 2 Indian Teams Are Through to Finals of PUBG Mobile Star Challenge

Via PUBG Corp

PUBG Star Challenge 2018 is the biggest PUBG Mobile tournament organised by Tencent Gaming. After gruelling qualifiers, 20 teams from across Asia qualified for the Asia Finals. Out of those twenty teams, two teams from India have made it and will vye to be crowned as the Asian PUBG Champions. 8bit and Team IND will represent India in Thailand.

8bit is a PUBG MOBILE TEAM consisting of 4 players, with Animesh Agarwal from Guwahati, as the Team Leader and owner of the team. The team has been playing the mobile game since its GLOBAL RELEASE and the players have regularly outperformed most professional teams in India and in Asia as a whole.

Animesh Agarwal - Team Leader 8bit

After a month long of qualifiers and through popularity voting online in which our team leader garnered close to 150000 votes, the team has qualified to represent India in Thailand for the first the finals of the first Major tournament held in Asia and will compete alongside 19 other teams in the finals, who have come through a similar process from other parts of Asia.

The team is scheduled to leave for Thailand on 11th of October 2018 till 15th of October 2018 for the Live event.

8bit Team Members

Animesh Agarwal (Team Leader)

Mukul Anchal

Swapnil Ganguly

Akshay Taneja

Team leader Animesh Agarwal is also a Twitch streamer and his streaming channel is www.twitch.com/8bit_thug

Team IND also qualified on popular voting. They will represent India alongside Team 8bit.

Team IND members:

Tanmay Singh (Team Leader)

Rohan Chanana

Rahul Dhankhar

Shekhar

ABOUT THE EVENT:-

The PMSC – PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE is an event organised by Tencent games, owner of PUBG MOBILE. The event focuses on Celebrity streamers from across the region The event is spread across 6 regions in the world. In the Asian region top 60 teams were selected on a basis of qualifiers, out of which 20 have made it to FINALS through semi-finals plus POPULARITY VOTING.