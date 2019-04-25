PUBG News: 32 Teams for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Region Qualifiers Revealed Featuring Soul Mortal's Team Soul, Team Hydra & Gods Reign

Sponsor of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019, VIVO announced the list of 32 teams participating in the group stage of the competition. Top 24 teams from the group stage will advance to semi-finals of the tournament.

There are a total of four groups consisting of eight teams. The PUBG Mobile fans will witness gameplay of famous teams like Soul, Gods Reign, Hydra, Team IGC, RIP Official and Maximus Alpha.

The Regional Group Round of Spring Split will start from 26 April and will be played till 5 May 2019. There will be four matches played each day of the group stage. Qualified teams will then play in the Regional Semi-Finals which will take place from 10 to 19 May, followed by the Regional Finals from 20 May to 14 June and finally the Global Finals will be held in July.

The Soul crew will be fan's favorite and a lot of expectation will be on their shoulders. The team had recently won Rs.1 crore worth of prize in the Oppo F11 PUBG Mobile India Series. Soul Mortal who has been a terrific and famous player in the PUBG Mobile scene will be a crucial member of the squad in the tournament.

With @Vivo_India as title sponsor, PUBG MOBILE Club Open Group Stage is here!

PUBG Mobile and Tencent Gaming announced the Club Open 2019 tournament sponsored by VIVO earlier this year. The tournament will feature intense competition between professional and semi-professional players from all over the world. The teams will battle each other in the tournament for a lucrative prize pool of $2.5 million. The tournament is a year long competition divided into two halfs namely Spring Split and Fall Split. The competition will be played on four maps and all the games will be TPP mode. The tournament has fixed rules of using only VIVO smartphones provided during the competition.