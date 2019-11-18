PUBG News: According to rumors Erangel 2.0 will arrive soon in PUBG Lite

Erangel 2.0

PUBG Lite, the toned-down version of Player unknown's battlegrounds available for PC, will soon get a significant update in the few days. This was revealed when the PUBG Lite official Facebook page made an announcement post for this.

In the caption, PUBG Lite wrote:

PUBG LITE players are you ready for something new?

Shortly after this, the post attracted a lot of players, and the players got curious to have the patch notes of this forthcoming content in the game. In the comments section of the post, people started guessing what unusual update is going to arrive in the game. Almost all of the guesses were pointing towards Erangel 2.0.

Erangel 2.0, which is a remake of the old map Erangel, was rolled out in the Player Unknown's Battlegrounds a few months ago. According to the rumours, it has been revealed that it will arrive soon in PUBG Lite in the next update. Looking at the image used in a Facebook post, it has the Erangel map in the background following by a statue in the front.

Now the image has an Erangel map in the background, and the caption says," PUBG LITE players are you ready for something new?". So it is expected that PUBG Lite developers are going to introduce Erangel 2.0 in the game. And for now, there's nothing more special than rolling out Erangel 2.0 Map in PUBG Lite.

After all, these are just rumours, and it's not yet confirmed whether Eranglel 2.0 will come or not.

