PUBG NEWS: All you need to know about the Suicide Squad crossover with PUBG

PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground recently revealed a teaser trailer in which Harley Quinn was teased. After watching the trailer many of the fans were intrigued to know that there might be future Crossover between PlayerUnknown's Battleground and Dc's Suicide Squad, just like Fortnite Battle Royale did with Marvels Thanos.

We discussed the revealed teaser in our previous article enlightening the possible crossover. Today, PlayerUnknown's Battleground revealed a 1 minute 27 seconds long trailer confirming the PUBG X Suicide Squad crossover. This crossover includes Joker and Harley Quinn's skins. There are other contents which will be included in this crossover but for now, only the two skins was revealed. The Special Skins will be available for both PC and Xbox users.

PUBG

The Release date is not yet confirmed by the devs, we will update you all if any new news will arrive about the release. Now, getting back to the topic In the new trailer there was a prison break. Does this mean that there might be more content in this crossover than we thought, or it is just a trailer similar to suicide squad starting where joker jailbreaks to free Harley Quinn? The trailer alone doesn't give us any hard proof of this crossover contents. Maybe this crossover would help PUBG PC to get back the player base, as PUBG PC audience is declining day by day.

Famous pro players like Shroud quitting the game shows that the game needs a serious change of pace. It needs content to raise the numbers once again. So, will PUBG X DC's Suicide Squad crossover help PUBG to get back its PC players?

PlayerUnknown's Battleground PS4 release is also confirmed. Don't forget to check Sportskeeda for more news on PUBG's PS4 Debut.

